Publicis Groupe SA : Publicis CEO Maurice Levy said that the company's supervisory board is so far working on internal candidates to replace him in 2017 . Publicis CEO confirmed time frame for the announcement of his replacement, which he said should be made between Dec. 2016 and Feb. 2017 Further company coverage: [PUBP.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

: Publicis confirms end of talks with Samsung C&T .Samsung C&T said earlier that talks with Publicis and other global ad agencies for strategic cooperation for its ad agency affiliate ended without any conclusin. [nL4N1952CC].

JCDecaux SA statement : JCDecaux says has decided not to pursue the acquisition of Metrobus group . . JCDcaux announced on October 19, 2015 an agreement with Publicis to increase its stake in Metrobus group from 33 pct to 100 pct, subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority .JCDDcaux said the economic and strategic interests of the transaction were undermined by the excessive commitmentsrequired by the French Competition Authority, despite the significant undertakings which were offered by JCDecaux and confirmed by the market test..

Publicis Groupe SA:Unit Sapient acquires Vertiba, a salesforce gold consulting partner.

Publicis Groupe SA:Subsidiary Publicis Healthcare Communications Group acquires PDI's commercial services business​.Says ‍business will retain its name, and become division of Publicis Healthcare.

Publicis Groupe SA:Announces acquisition of majority stake in Glickman Shamir Samsonov, Israeli creative agency.

Publicis Groupe SA:Says Publicis Healthcare Communications Group (PHCG), a part of Publicis Groupe, announced acquisition of Langland Advertising, Design & Marketing Limited.