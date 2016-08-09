Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)
5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$5.09
--
--
--
--
49,959
$5.95
$3.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2016 results
Pure Technologies Ltd
Pure Technologies Ltd declares quarterly dividend
Pure Technologies Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share.Payable on March 31 to shareholders of record date as on March 15. Full Article
Pure Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend
Pure Technologies Ltd:declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on December 31, 2015 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years
* Pure Technologies - unit awarded new work through miami-dade water and sewer department worth up to us$30 million over five years