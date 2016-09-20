Edition:
PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)

PVRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,415.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs53.10 (+3.90%)
Prev Close
Rs1,362.65
Open
Rs1,361.05
Day's High
Rs1,423.05
Day's Low
Rs1,361.05
Volume
186,223
Avg. Vol
218,778
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,006.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PVR Ltd says Delhi high court ordered merger of Bijli Holdings with co
Tuesday, 20 Sep 2016 

PVR Ltd : Took note of Delhi high court order entailing merger of Bijli Holdings with co .  Full Article

PVR Ltd approves seeking approval of members for issue of NCDs
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

PVR Ltd : Approved seeking approval of members for issue of non-convertible debentures for a sum not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees . Approved seeking approval of members for allotment of 8.90% non-convertible debentures for a sum of INR 500 million .  Full Article

PVR June-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

PVR Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 431.7 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 5.70 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 439.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations 4.86 billion rupees . Further company coverage [PVRL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR for sale of cinema exhibition business
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

DLF Ltd : DLF utilities executed amendment agreement with PVR Ltd for sale of cinema exhibition business for revised consideration of 4.33 billion rupees . DUL proposes to sell 32 screens in national capital region and chandigarh to PVR Limited .  Full Article

PVR Ltd March-qtr consol loss narrows
Friday, 27 May 2016 

PVR Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net loss 102.5 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 4.10 billion rupees . Approves dividend of 2 rupees per share .  Full Article

PVR says CCI approved proposed combination with DLF Utilities in relation to DT Cinemas deal
Friday, 6 May 2016 

PVR Ltd : CCI approved proposed combination with DLF utilities limited in relation to acquisition of DT cinemas . Co is assessing the order and will take appropriate action in due course .  Full Article

BRIEF-India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​

* Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd‍​

Earnings vs. Estimates

