Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)
132.40INR
3:51pm IST
Rs2.15 (+1.65%)
Rs130.25
Rs130.25
Rs133.60
Rs129.20
5,906,170
5,370,979
Rs168.90
Rs103.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Power Finance Corporation Ltd announces fixes record date for interim dividend
Power Finance Corporation Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Dec. 28, 2015 as record date for purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for F.Y. 2015-16, if declared by the board in its meeting scheduled to be held on Dec. 16, 2015. Full Article
