Power Finance Corp Dec qtr profit up about 23 pct

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 19.50 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 70.10 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 19.31 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 15.82 billion rupees; total income from operations was 69.91 billion rupees.

Power Finance Corp approves merger of PFC Green Energy with co

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : In-principle approved merger of PFC Green Energy Limited (PFC GEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with PFC .

India's Power Finance June-qtr profit up about 9 pct

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 17.13 billion rupees; total income from operations 71.06 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 15.76 billion rupees; total income from operations was 67.55 billion rupees .

Power Finance recommends 1:1 bonus share issue

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power finance corporation - board recommended to shareholders to approve issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 . Approved increase in authorized share capital of the company to 100 billion rupees .

Power Finance to consider bonus issue

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power Finance Corporation - Board to consider bonus issue .

Power Finance buys stake in Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corp Ltd

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Acquisition of shareholding in shree maheshwar hydel Power Corporation limited .

Power Finance March-qtr profit down about 19 pct

Power Finance Corporation Ltd : Power finance corp - March-quarter net profit 12.60 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 67.05 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 0.60 rupees per share .

Power Finance Corporation Ltd announces fixes record date for interim dividend

Power Finance Corporation Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Dec. 28, 2015 as record date for purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for F.Y. 2015-16, if declared by the board in its meeting scheduled to be held on Dec. 16, 2015.