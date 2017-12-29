Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polimex Mostostal Reaches Settlement With Europa Centralna

Dec 29 (Reuters) - POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL ::REACHES A SETTLEMENT WITH EUROPA CENTRALNA SP. Z O.O. (EUROPA CENTRALNA) REGARDING A CONTRACT FROM NOV. 10, 2011, FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS IN GLIWICE.UNDER THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, EUROPA CENTRALNA WILL PAY POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL EUR 3 MILLION AND IT WILL KEEP 25.9 MILLION ZLOTYS RECEIVED FROM BANK BGZ FROM THE CONTRACT PERFORMANCE BANK GUARANTEE.

Polimex – Mostostal Q3 net result turns to loss of 3.6 million zlotys

Nov 13 (Reuters) - POLIMEX – MOSTOSTAL :Q3 NET LOSS 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 537.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 769.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 3.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Polimex Mostostal signs agreement with GDDKiA

May 26 (Reuters) - POLIMEX MOSTOSTAL SA ::SIGNS CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL DIRECTORATE FOR NATIONAL ROADS AND MOTORWAYS (GDDKiA) TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE SETTLEMENT OF MUTUAL CLAIMS.TOTAL VALUE OF MUTUAL CLAIMS PENDING LITIGATION RELATED TO THE ABOVE AGREEMENT IS 507.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Polimex H1 net result turns to loss of 52.7 mln zlotys YoY

Polimex : H1 revenue 1.27 billion zlotys ($329.3 million) versus 1.12 billion zlotys year ago . H1 operating loss of 43.4 million zlotys versus profit of 58.7 million zlotys year ago .H1 net loss of 52.7 million zlotys versus profit of 37.5 million zlotys year ago.

Polimex unit in consortium secures 97 mln zloty contract

Polimex : Its unit, Polimex Energetyka Sp. z o.o., in a consortium secures 97.0 million zloty ($25.4 million) construction contract from PGE Gornictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna SA . Its unit's participation in the consortium is 55.7 percent, the other member of the consortium is Germany-based Doosan Lentjes GmbH . The contract is for a flue gas desulphurization installation .PGE Gornictwo i Energetyka Konwencjonalna is a unit of PGE SA .

Polimex-Mostostal unit offer in consortium chosen

Polimex-Mostostal SA : Said on Thursday that an offer submitted by a consortium of its unit, Polimex Energetyka Sp. z o.o., and Doosan Lentjes GmbH has been chosen by PGE GiEK Zespol Elektrowni Dolna Odra . The value of the offer submitted by the consortium is 97 million zlotys ($24.6 million) net .The offer concerns the construction of a gas desulfurization installation in a semi-dry mode together with dry ash distribution system for two Benson OP-206 boilers at the Pomorzany power plant in Poland.

Remak signs 77.5 mln zloty net contract with Polimex-Energetyka

Przedsiebiorstwo Modernizacji Urzadzen Energetycznych Remak SA : Signs a 77.5 million zloty ($19.6 million) net contract with Polimex-Energetyka Sp. z o.o. for construction work .Polimex Energetyka is a unit of Polimex Mostostal .

Rafako and Polimex Energetyka sign letter of intent for possible tender participation

Rafako SA :Says signs letter of intent with Polimex Energetyka for joint participation in possible tender for construction work in Elektrownia Ostroleka.

Rafako unit signs 118.8 mln zloty deal with Polimex Energetyka

Rafako SA : Its unit, E003B7 Sp. z o.o., signs 118.8 million zloty ($29.9 million) deal with Polimex Energetyka for construction works on a boiler .Polimex Energetyka is a unit of Polimex Mostostal .

Polimex says costs under Kozienice project may rise by 130 mln zlotys

Polimex Mostostal SA :After internal analyzes and external audit carried out on behalf of the company estimates that costs connected with power plant Kozienice project will rise by about 130 million zlotys ($33.1 million).