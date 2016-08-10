Edition:
India

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA.TO)

PZA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$17.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
15,964
52-wk High
$18.24
52-wk Low
$15.19

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pizza Pizza Royalty posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.216/shr
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp : Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp announces second quarter financial results . Qtrly same store sales increased 0.9 pct . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.216 . Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.208 .Qtrly total system sales $132.3 mln vs $130.3 mln.  Full Article

Pizza Pizza Royalty announced a 2.4 pct increase to its monthly dividend
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp : Announced a 2.4% increase to its monthly dividend . On an annualized basis, dividend will increase to $0.856 from $0.836 per share . Monthly dividend per share will increase to $0.0713 from $0.0697 .Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Increases monthly dividend.  Full Article

Pizza Pizza Royalty Q1 same store sales rose 2.5 pct
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp : Fully-Diluted eps for quarter was $0.214 per share . When adjusted for non-cash items, eps for quarter increased 1.4% to $0.219 per share . Qtrly total system sales $133,.1 million versus $128.9 million . Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. announces first quarter financial results .Q1 same store sales rose 2.5 percent.  Full Article

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Announces February Dividend
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp:Says monthly cash dividend of $0.0697 per share for February 2016.The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016, and will be paid on March 15, 2016.  Full Article

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp announces Jan. dividend
Friday, 22 Jan 2016 

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp:Announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0697 per share for January 2016.Dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016 and will be paid on February 15, 2016.  Full Article

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp News

