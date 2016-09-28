PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)
320.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
320.70
--
--
--
--
408,738
367.80
291.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
PZ Cussons says performance for 4 months in line with expectations
PZ Cussons Plc
PZ Cussons says full-year profit before tax down 5.3 pct
PZ Cussons Plc
PZ Cussons says full year performance in line with expectations
PZ Cussons Plc
PZ Cussons Plc declares interim dividend
PZ Cussons Plc:Says an interim dividend of 2.61p per share for the half-year to 30 Nov 2015 (30 Nov 2014: 2.61p) has been declared totalling £10.9 million (30 Nov 2014: £11.2 million).Dividend is payable on 7 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19 Feb 2016. Full Article
Nigerian stocks down to almost two-week low
LAGOS, Aug 15 Nigerian stocks fell on Tuesday to a near two-week low, dragged down by losses in banking, cement and fast moving consumer good sectors, as some investors took profits from previous gains in the market, traders said.