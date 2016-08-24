Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU.WA)
PZU to publish dividend policy in coming weeks - CEO
Grupa PZU
Poland's PZU CEO says plans further investment in banks
Grupa PZU
Poland's PZU plans to reverse negative results trend this year
Poland's PZU
Poland's PZU says plans dividend at 2.08 PLN/share
PZU SA
ALIOR BANK, controlled by Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA, buys GE's Bank BPH - Reuters
ALIOR BANK SA:Alior signs prelim deal to buy Bank BPH's core business from General Electric for 1.23 billion zlotys - Reuters.The price is equivalent to 0.93 of BPH's book value.The take over will rise Alior's assets to 60 billion Polish zlotys.The transaction excludes BPH's $3.9 billion mortgage portfolio and its asset management arm, which GE will retain.Alior, controlled by Poland's state-run insurer, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA, may also buy Raiffeisen Polbank, sources say.Its planned share issue will exceed 1.52 billion zlotys as the bank wants to finance the BPH's takeover and boost its capital position - Alior chief, Wojciech Sobieraj, said on April 1."We have to remember that we have to buy out also BPH's minority shareholders, so the transaction price will not be 1.225 (billion zlotys), but 1.52 billion zlotys - CEO."(On top of that) we will want to improve our capital ratios. Apart from that there are lots of attractive loan portfolios put up for sale," he added.PZU CEO says that the acquisition and the costs of Alior's share issue will not affect the company's FY 2015 dividend. Full Article
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA rating downgraded by Standard & Poor's to A-
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded company's rating to A- from A and kept outlook as negative. Full Article
Poland names former minister as new chairman of management board at Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA - Reuters
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:The Polish treasury named Michal Krupinski, former deputy treasury minister, as the new head of Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU in the latest management reshuffle at a state-run company - Reuters.Krupinski, 34, also a former director at the World Bank as well as at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will take over from CEO Andrzej Klesyk who departs after an eight-year tenure marked by PZU's Warsaw listing in 2010 and the group's regional expansion.PZU, worth 27.6 billion Polish zlotys on the Warsaw bourse, follows other Polish state-run companies that have changed CEOs since Poland's new government, formed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, came to power last year.Krupinski was a deputy minister in a previous PiS government.Financial markets will be waiting to see if PZU's new board continues with Klesyk's strategy to forge a top-five bank via takeovers conducted by blue-chip lender Alior Bank, in which PZU holds a key stake. Full Article
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA dismisses chairman of its supervisory board together with other six members
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:Extraordinary general meetings of shareholders dismisses seven members of company’s supervisory board.Dismisses Zbigniew Cwiakalski, Zbigniew Derdziuk, Maciej Piotrowski, Dariusz Kacprzyk, Jakub Karnowski, Aleksandra Magaczewska and Dariusz Filar.Zbigniew Cwiakalski was chairman of the company’s supervisory board. Full Article
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA appoints Dariusz Krzewina as temporary chairman of management board
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:Appoints Dariusz Krzewina as temporary chairman of the management board as of Dec. 10 until appointment of new chairman of the management board. Full Article
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA chairman of management board Andrzej Klesyk resigns
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:Chairman of management board Andrzej Klesyk resigns as of Dec. 9 as per request of biggest shareholder of PZU - Polish state. Full Article