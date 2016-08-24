Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PZU to publish dividend policy in coming weeks - CEO

Grupa PZU : Poland's largest insurer PZU wants to publish its dividend policy in the next few weeks, the company's Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday. . Krupinski said he would like to maintain the current dividend yield in the horizon of the new strategy which spans until 2020. . Krupinski also said that there was no need to assume that dividends would be lowered. . He said that PZU does not want its dividend yield to differ from those of other insurance companies. . PZU's current dividend yield stands at about 7.5 percent. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU CEO says plans further investment in banks

Grupa PZU : Poland's largest insurer PZU plans further investment in the banking sector, the company's chief executive Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday. . "We still want to invest in the banking sector. It will consolidate around 5-6 players," Krupinski said. . Reuters reported earlier this week citing sources that Krupinski is flying to Milan for talks on buying Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao SA , from its owner, the Italian bank UniCredit . Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU plans to reverse negative results trend this year

Poland's PZU : Polish state-run insurer PZU expects to reverse the negative trend in its results this year, Chief Executive Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday. . The CEO added PZU plans to unveil its new dividend policy and company strategy within months, aimed at cost cuts, investments, and innovations. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PZU says plans dividend at 2.08 PLN/share

PZU SA : Poland's state-run insurer PZU said on Friday it plans to pay out a dividend of 2.08 PLN/share from 2015 profit. . Eastern Europe's largest insurer added the payout amounts to almost 1.8 billion zlotys ($456.5 million) and is in line with company policy of handing out 50-100 percent of profit. . The group closed 2015 with net profit at 2.34 billion zlotys. Further company coverage: [PZU.WA] ($1 = 3.9429 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

ALIOR BANK, controlled by Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA, buys GE's Bank BPH - Reuters

ALIOR BANK SA:Alior signs prelim deal to buy Bank BPH's core business from General Electric for 1.23 billion zlotys - Reuters.The price is equivalent to 0.93 of BPH's book value.The take over will rise Alior's assets to 60 billion Polish zlotys.The transaction excludes BPH's $3.9 billion mortgage portfolio and its asset management arm, which GE will retain.Alior, controlled by Poland's state-run insurer, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA, may also buy Raiffeisen Polbank, sources say.Its planned share issue will exceed 1.52 billion zlotys as the bank wants to finance the BPH's takeover and boost its capital position - Alior chief, Wojciech Sobieraj, said on April 1."We have to remember that we have to buy out also BPH's minority shareholders, so the transaction price will not be 1.225 (billion zlotys), but 1.52 billion zlotys - CEO."(On top of that) we will want to improve our capital ratios. Apart from that there are lots of attractive loan portfolios put up for sale," he added.PZU CEO says that the acquisition and the costs of Alior's share issue will not affect the company's FY 2015 dividend.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA rating downgraded by Standard & Poor's to A-

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded company's rating to A- from A and kept outlook as negative.

Poland names former minister as new chairman of management board at Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA - Reuters

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:The Polish treasury named Michal Krupinski, former deputy treasury minister, as the new head of Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU in the latest management reshuffle at a state-run company - Reuters.Krupinski, 34, also a former director at the World Bank as well as at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will take over from CEO Andrzej Klesyk who departs after an eight-year tenure marked by PZU's Warsaw listing in 2010 and the group's regional expansion.PZU, worth 27.6 billion Polish zlotys on the Warsaw bourse, follows other Polish state-run companies that have changed CEOs since Poland's new government, formed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, came to power last year.Krupinski was a deputy minister in a previous PiS government.Financial markets will be waiting to see if PZU's new board continues with Klesyk's strategy to forge a top-five bank via takeovers conducted by blue-chip lender Alior Bank, in which PZU holds a key stake.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA dismisses chairman of its supervisory board together with other six members

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:Extraordinary general meetings of shareholders dismisses seven members of company’s supervisory board.Dismisses Zbigniew Cwiakalski, Zbigniew Derdziuk, Maciej Piotrowski, Dariusz Kacprzyk, Jakub Karnowski, Aleksandra Magaczewska and Dariusz Filar.Zbigniew Cwiakalski was chairman of the company’s supervisory board.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA appoints Dariusz Krzewina as temporary chairman of management board

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:Appoints Dariusz Krzewina as temporary chairman of the management board as of Dec. 10 until appointment of new chairman of the management board.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA chairman of management board Andrzej Klesyk resigns

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA:Chairman of management board Andrzej Klesyk resigns as of Dec. 9 as per request of biggest shareholder of PZU - Polish state.