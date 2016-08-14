Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Qiagen Nv : Intends to return capital of $300 million to shareholders by end of 2017 . Intends to return capital to its shareholders in the additional amount of approximately $200 million by early 2017 .Considering share repurchase program announced on 27th April 2016, total return figure is expected to be approximately $300 million.

Qiagen Reports Results For Second Quarter Of 2016 : Increased Commitment To Return $300 Million Of Capital To Shareholders By End 2017 . On track for continued acceleration in h2 2016 and achieving targets for full-year 2016 growth in net sales and adjusted eps 2017 . Q2 earnings per share $0.09 . Q2 sales rose 5 percent to $334.4 million .Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24.

Exiqon A/S : Announcement of the final result of the offer and completion thereof .QIAGEN N.V. intends to apply for delisting of shares of Exiqon and initiate squeeze-out of remaining minority shareholders.

MDxHealth SA : Grants Qiagen rights to MSP technology for qiasure methylation test for cervical cancer risk .Has granted a non-exclusive worldwide license for its patented methylation-specific PCR (MSP) technology to Qiagen.

Qiagen NV : Qiagen announces second offer extension for the acquisition of shares in Exiqon A/S . Offer is valid as of 19 April 2016 and expires on 20 June 2016 at 23:59 (cet) .Qiagen NV says offer period had been extended on 19 May 2016.

Caredx Inc : Caredx and QIAGEN enter into commercial collaboration to enhance HLA lab experience using Qiaxcel instrumentation and Caredx HLA typing technology .Financial terms of collaboration were not disclosed.

Qiagen Nv : Extends tender offer period for acquisition of Exiqon A/S offer for DKK 18 per share remains valid until 2 june 2016 .Qiagen extends tender offer period for acquisition of Exiqon A/S.

Qiagen NV:To conduct an up to US$100 million share repurchase program.Repurchase program is scheduled to begin at earliest on April 28, 2016, and to be completed on Dec. 23, 2016, or if upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders to extend authorization to repurchase shares for another year, on Dec. 21, 2017, at latest.

Qiagen NV:Collaboration with 10x Genomics to develop and promote comprehensive solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS), single-cell biology and bioinformatics.