QSC AG (QSCG.DE)

QSCG.DE on Xetra

1.76EUR
5:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
€1.77
Open
€1.77
Day's High
€1.79
Day's Low
€1.76
Volume
41,396
Avg. Vol
414,323
52-wk High
€2.15
52-wk Low
€1.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

QSC says Q2 consolidated net income swings to profit of EUR 0.2 mln
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

QSC AG : Gains further earnings strength in strong quarter . Q2 revenue 99.2 million euros ($110.12 million) versus 100.9 million euros year ago . Q2 EBITDA 10.7 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago . Q2 EBIT 2.0 million euros . Q2 consolidated net income came to 0.2 million euros, as against -2.7 million euros in Q2 of 2015 .After strong first half of 2016, can confirm forecast presented at end of February.  Full Article

Max21 Management und Beteiligungen: Pawisda Systems gains QSC as distributor for Binect
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Max21 Management und Beteiligungen AG :Pawisda Systems GmbH gains QSC as distributor for Binect.  Full Article

QSC Q1 EBIT turns to profit of 0.6 million euros
Monday, 9 May 2016 

QSC AG : Confirms forecast for 2016 . Q1 consolidated net loss -0.1 million euros (-$114,040) versus -3.4 million euros year ago . Q1 EBITDA 9.7 million euros . Q1 EBIT 600,000 euros versus -3.0 million euros loss year ago .Q1 revenue 98.9 million euros.  Full Article

QSC AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

QSC AG:Raised full-year forecast for 2015 confirmed.Outlook 2015: expects to generate EBITDA of more than 42 million euros and free cash flow of more than 5 million euros based on revenues of more than 400 million euros.  Full Article

QSC AG News

BRIEF-QSC to spin off telecommunications business into subsidiary

* TO POOL NETWORK OPERATIONS, NETWORK SERVICES AND ENTIRE MANAGEMENT OF PRELIMINARY AND END PRODUCTS FOR CORPORATE CUSTOMERS AND RESELLERS

Earnings vs. Estimates

