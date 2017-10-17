Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc ::Says on Oct 13, Co's units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014​.Says maturity date of ‍credit facility under credit agreement dated Oct 27, 2014 was extended from Dec 12, 2019 to Oct 13, 2022 - SEC Filing ​.Says extension was through existing revolving credit commitments termination, entry to amendment no. 3 to credit agreement​.

Restaurant Brands International establishment of a master franchise joint venture with an investor in Great Britain

Restaurant Brands International Inc : Establishment of a master franchise joint venture with an investor in Great Britain .Joint venture company will be master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in England, Scotland and Wales.

Restaurant Brands International Q2 RBI diluted EPS $0.38

Restaurant Brands International Inc : Q2 RBI diluted EPS of $0.38 . Q2 RBI adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41 . Q2 RBI total revenues of $1,040.2 million versus $1,042.2 million in prior year period . Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 2.7 percent and Burger King comparable sales increased 0.6 percent in constant currency.

Restaurant Brands International announces adoption of share repurchase authorization

Restaurant Brands International Inc : Announces adoption of share repurchase authorization and commencement of normal course issuer bid . Board approved share repurchase pursuant to which co may purchase up to U.S. $300 million of common shares over next 5 years .Repurchases under repurchase authorization will be funded using RBI's cash resources.

Restaurant Brands announces master franchise JV

Restaurant Brands International Inc : Restaurant Brands International Inc announces master franchise joint venture to develop and grow the Tim Hortons® brand in the Philippines .Joint venture company will be master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in Philippines.

Restaurant Brands International Inc to grow Burger King in Spain through JV

Restaurant Brands International Inc:Announces joint venture to grow Burger King brand in Spain.Establishment of BK Spain 2016, S.L., the joint venture between Burger King Europe Gmbh and the shareholder of BK Qmi Spain, S.L.BK Spain has signed a long-term master franchise and development agreement, which includes sub-franchise rights for Spain.

Restaurant Brands International Inc - Franchises appeal Seattle minimum wage case to U.S. Supreme Court - Reuters

Restaurant Brands International Inc:A business group said on Monday it was asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a lower-court ruling tossing out its challenge of part of Seattle's law to increase the minimum wage - RTRS.The International Franchise Association, which brought its lawsuit against the city in June 2014, says the law favors independent businesses because it requires franchises like McDonald's and Burger King to phase in the new $15 minimum wage more quickly - RTRS.The association's lawsuit challenges the law's treatment of franchises as subsidiaries of parent companies, rather than completely separate businesses - RTRS.Representatives for the city could not be immediately reached for comment. Commenting on the lawsuit last year, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, a Democrat who championed the wage hike, said: - RTRS."Rather than investing in lawyers to prevent workers from earning higher wages, it is time for these large businesses to begin investing in a higher minimum wage for their employees." - RTRS.A federal judge last March denied the group's lawsuit, saying it failed to back up its discrimination claims. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision in September - RTRS.The law, which took effect on April 1 last year, requires businesses in Seattle with more than 500 employees nationwide to raise their minimum wage to $15 by 2018. Smaller companies have until 2021. - RTRS.

Restaurant Brands International Inc announces agreement with Ampex Brands

Restaurant Brands International Inc:Announces agreement with ampex brands to own & operate tim hortons® restaurants.Says agreement to grow the iconic tim hortons®brand in central Ohio.

Restaurant Brands International Inc - Protesters for higher U.S. fast-food worker wages march in New York - RTRS

Restaurant Brands International Inc:U.S. fast-food workers launched a nationwide protest in Brooklyn early Tuesday to argue for higher wages and union rights that they hope will catch the attention of candidates in the 2016 elections - RTRS.A couple hundred protesters marched down downtown Brooklyn's Fulton Street, blocking traffic, chanting "We are the workers, the mighty workers fighting for justice." - RTRS.Organizers of the Fight for $15 campaign say the protests will be followed by rallies in 500 cities by low-wage workers in such sectors as fast food and home and child care - RTRS.The protests and strikes are aimed at gaining candidates' support heading into the 2016 election for a minimum wage of $15 an hour and union rights, it said - RTRS.The strikes and protests will include workers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, KFC and other restaurants, the statement said - RTRS.The scheduled protests will take place as McDonald's is holding an investor meeting - RTRS.