Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO)

2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments

WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - WILAN::WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO.‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​.WI-LAN SAYS ACQUIRED ‍PATENTS WERE ORIGINALLY OWNED BY WAVE SYSTEMS AND WERE OFFERED FOR SALE AS PART OF A CORPORATE REORGANIZATION​.  Full Article

WiLAN reports Q4 revenue of $30.2 million
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Wi-lan Inc : WiLAN reports 2016 year end and fourth quarter financial results . Wi-LAN Inc - Qtrly revenues of $30.2 million . WiLan inc - Qtrly GAAP net earnings of $8.6 million, or $0.07 per basic share . Says cash operating expenses for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be in range of $8.5 million to $11.0 million . Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .WiLAN - "looking forward, we will remain patient in our license negotiations in order to obtain what we believe is fair value for our patents".  Full Article

WiLAN subsidiary acquires patent portfolio from GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Wi-lan Inc : WiLAN subsidiary acquires patent portfolio from GLOBALFOUNDRIES .Wi-Lan Inc says all other terms of agreement are confidential.  Full Article

WiLAN and Tongfang Global Ltd renew television license
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd <1312.HK> : Wilan and tongfang renew television license .Wi-Lan inc says consideration to be paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.  Full Article

WiLan's unit enters into license agreement with Kollmorgen Corp and Fortive Corp
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

WiLan inc: WiLan inc says consideration to be paid to WiLan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential . Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Kollmorgen Corporation and Fortive Corporation .Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Kollmorgen Corporation and Fortive Corporation.  Full Article

WiLAN subsidiary enters into license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Wi-LAN Inc : WiLAN subsidiary enters into license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric . Wi-LAN Inc says consideration to be paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreement are confidential .Wi-LAN Inc - Patent portfolio covers automation technology used in industrial facilities, including manufacturing plants and refineries.  Full Article

WiLAN Q2 loss per share $0.03
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

WiLAN Inc : Q2 revenue $16 million versus $35 million . Does not expect elimination of its research and development activities to have a material impact, if any, on its business activities . Wilan reports 2016 second quarter financial results . Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03 . Lan inc - cash operating expenses for q3 2016 are expected to be in range of $9.7 million to $11 million .Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

WiLan's unit enters into license agreement with Carl Zeiss
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Press Release : Wilan Inc says consideration to be paid to wilan and all other terms of agreement are confidential . Wilan Inc says license resolves litigation pending in district of delaware . Wilan Inc says its subsidiary, advanced microscopy inc, has entered into a license agreement with Carl Zeiss Microscopy, LLC .Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Carl Zeiss.  Full Article

Wi-Lan subsidiary enters settlement agreement with TCL
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Wi-lan Inc : Wi-lan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with TCL . Wi-Lan Inc says consideration to be paid to Wi-Lan and all other terms of settlement are confidential .Wi-Lan Inc- co's subsidiary, Touchscreen Technology and TCL Communication Technology settled litigation that was pending in district of Delaware.  Full Article

Wi-Lan subsidiary and Bosch Rexroth settle litigation
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

: Wilan subsidiary and Bosch Rexroth settle litigation . All terms of settlement are confidential. .Wi-lan Inc - Co, Bosch Rexroth Corp settled litigation pending in Eastern district of Texas involving AMS' claims of infringement of some U.S. Patents.  Full Article

WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO

* ‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​

