WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO

Oct 13 (Reuters) - WILAN::WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO.‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​.WI-LAN SAYS ACQUIRED ‍PATENTS WERE ORIGINALLY OWNED BY WAVE SYSTEMS AND WERE OFFERED FOR SALE AS PART OF A CORPORATE REORGANIZATION​.

WiLAN reports Q4 revenue of $30.2 million

Wi-lan Inc : WiLAN reports 2016 year end and fourth quarter financial results . Wi-LAN Inc - Qtrly revenues of $30.2 million . WiLan inc - Qtrly GAAP net earnings of $8.6 million, or $0.07 per basic share . Says cash operating expenses for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be in range of $8.5 million to $11.0 million . Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .WiLAN - "looking forward, we will remain patient in our license negotiations in order to obtain what we believe is fair value for our patents".

WiLAN subsidiary acquires patent portfolio from GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Wi-lan Inc : WiLAN subsidiary acquires patent portfolio from GLOBALFOUNDRIES .Wi-Lan Inc says all other terms of agreement are confidential.

WiLAN and Tongfang Global Ltd renew television license

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd <1312.HK> : Wilan and tongfang renew television license .Wi-Lan inc says consideration to be paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential.

WiLan's unit enters into license agreement with Kollmorgen Corp and Fortive Corp

WiLAN subsidiary enters into license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric

Wi-LAN Inc : WiLAN subsidiary enters into license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric . Wi-LAN Inc says consideration to be paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreement are confidential .Wi-LAN Inc - Patent portfolio covers automation technology used in industrial facilities, including manufacturing plants and refineries.

WiLAN Q2 loss per share $0.03

WiLAN Inc : Q2 revenue $16 million versus $35 million . Does not expect elimination of its research and development activities to have a material impact, if any, on its business activities . Wilan reports 2016 second quarter financial results . Q2 gaap loss per share $0.03 . Lan inc - cash operating expenses for q3 2016 are expected to be in range of $9.7 million to $11 million .Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WiLan's unit enters into license agreement with Carl Zeiss

Press Release : Wilan Inc says consideration to be paid to wilan and all other terms of agreement are confidential . Wilan Inc says license resolves litigation pending in district of delaware . Wilan Inc says its subsidiary, advanced microscopy inc, has entered into a license agreement with Carl Zeiss Microscopy, LLC .Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Carl Zeiss.

Wi-Lan subsidiary enters settlement agreement with TCL

Wi-lan Inc : Wi-lan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with TCL . Wi-Lan Inc says consideration to be paid to Wi-Lan and all other terms of settlement are confidential .Wi-Lan Inc- co's subsidiary, Touchscreen Technology and TCL Communication Technology settled litigation that was pending in district of Delaware.

Wi-Lan subsidiary and Bosch Rexroth settle litigation

: Wilan subsidiary and Bosch Rexroth settle litigation . All terms of settlement are confidential. .Wi-lan Inc - Co, Bosch Rexroth Corp settled litigation pending in Eastern district of Texas involving AMS' claims of infringement of some U.S. Patents.