Rational AG (RAAG.DE)
563.10EUR
5:36pm IST
€1.10 (+0.20%)
€562.00
€564.00
€565.20
€560.20
779
8,193
€596.35
€405.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rational H1 revenue up 9 pct to EUR 283.1 million
Rational AG
Rational AG confirms FY 2016 forecast
Rational AG:Confirms the growth forecast for fiscal year 2016. Full Article
Rational AG gives FY 2016 outlook, proposes dividend
Rational AG:Proposes dividend of 7.50 euros (previous year: 6.80 euros) per share, payout ratio of 70 pct.Expects for FY 2016 continuation of growth in sales and EBIT.FY 2015 reported revenue 564.2 million euros, EBIT 160.2 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 610.74 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 180.44 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Rational AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Rational AG:FY 2015 outlook confirmed. Full Article
BRIEF-Rational names new chairman, extends CEO's contract
* Says Walter Kurtz elected as new chairman of supervisory board