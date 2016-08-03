Edition:
Rational AG (RAAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rational H1 revenue up 9 pct to EUR 283.1 million
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Rational AG : Increase in sales revenues in first six months of 2016 also of 9 percent to a total of 283.1 million euros ($317.38 million) . H1 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) stood at 73.6 million euros, at level of previous year (73.9 million euros) .Confirm growth outlook for fiscal year 2016 given in annual report 2015.  Full Article

Rational AG confirms FY 2016 forecast
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Rational AG:Confirms the growth forecast for fiscal year 2016.  Full Article

Rational AG gives FY 2016 outlook, proposes dividend
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Rational AG:Proposes dividend of 7.50 euros (previous year: 6.80 euros) per share, payout ratio of 70 pct.Expects for FY 2016 continuation of growth in sales and EBIT.FY 2015 reported revenue 564.2 million euros, EBIT 160.2 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 610.74 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 180.44 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Rational AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 

Rational AG:FY 2015 outlook confirmed.  Full Article

Rational AG News

BRIEF-Rational names new chairman, extends CEO's contract

* ‍Says Walter Kurtz elected as new chairman of supervisory board​

