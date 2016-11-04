Edition:
Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)

RADC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

224.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.05 (+4.20%)
Prev Close
Rs215.25
Open
Rs220.00
Day's High
Rs229.30
Day's Low
Rs219.40
Volume
2,868,686
Avg. Vol
1,053,219
52-wk High
Rs229.30
52-wk Low
Rs105.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Radico Khaitan Sept-qtr profit up about 27 pct
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Radico Khaitan Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 222.6 million rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 12.11 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 175.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.20 billion rupees.  Full Article

Radico Khaitan June-qtr profit rises about 25 pct
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Radico Khaitan Ltd : June-quarter net profit 215.3 million rupees; net sales INR 4.22 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 171.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.08 billion rupees .  Full Article

Radico Khaitan march-qtr net profit rises
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Radico Khaitan Ltd : March-quarter net profit 147.7 million rupees; gross sales 8.38 billion rupees .Recommended equity dividend of INR 0.80.  Full Article

Radico Khaitan Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan June-qtr net PAT from cont ops rises

* June quarter net PAT from continuing operations 256.9 million rupees versus 220.2 million rupees year ago

