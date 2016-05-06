Edition:
India

Rain Industries Ltd (RAID.NS)

RAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

222.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.45 (+2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs216.85
Open
Rs218.00
Day's High
Rs227.65
Day's Low
Rs212.25
Volume
4,429,507
Avg. Vol
2,659,362
52-wk High
Rs227.65
52-wk Low
Rs42.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rain Industries March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Rain Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 25.8 million rupees versus 0.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 40.15 million rupees versus 31.8 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Rain Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Rain Industries declares interim dividend of 1.00 rupee per share

* Says declared an interim dividend of 1.00 rupee per equity share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vL3w9B) Further company coverage:

