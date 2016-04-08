Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA:Says on April 7 its board has approved price of 2.50 Brazilian reais per share within share capital increase in the total amount of 2.60 billion reais.Says capital increase will take place through issue of 1.04 billion common shares without par value.

Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA:Announces a debt refinancing plan and a restricted equity offering, approved by its board of directors on March 28.Says that the public offering is for primary distribution of up to 1.50 billion shares without nominal value.Company's shareholders Cosan Logistica SA, Eminence Capital LP and Julia Arduini expressed interest in buying at least 1.09 billion Brazilian reais worth of new shares under the restricted offering.Says that the Brazilian development bank BNDES can possibly offer up to 2.50 billion reais of new financing.