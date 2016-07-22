Rallis India Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 1.74 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 4.63 billion rupees . Says company says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 423.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 4.34 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol exceptional items 1.58 billion rupees .