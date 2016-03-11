Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)
RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
293.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ramco Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Ramco Industries Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 0.50 Indian rupees (50%) per equity share of 1Indian rupees each for the year 2015-2016.Says dividend will be paid to the Members of the Company on or after March 22, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Ramco Systems establishes unit PT Ramco Systems Indonesia
* Says establishment of wholly owned subsidiary - PT Ramco Systems Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: