Edition:
India

Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)

RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

293.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.90 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs298.25
Open
Rs300.80
Day's High
Rs304.50
Day's Low
Rs290.30
Volume
191,946
Avg. Vol
205,154
52-wk High
Rs306.30
52-wk Low
Rs163.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ramco Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Ramco Industries Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 0.50 Indian rupees (50%) per equity share of 1Indian rupees each for the year 2015-2016.Says dividend will be paid to the Members of the Company on or after March 22, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ramco Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Ramco Systems ‍establishes unit PT Ramco Systems Indonesia​

* Says ‍establishment of wholly owned subsidiary - PT Ramco Systems Indonesia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More RAMC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials