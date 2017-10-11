Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Randstad Holding and Montage announce global partnership

Oct 11(Reuters) - RANDSTAD HOLDING NV ::ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS SELECTED MONTAGE FOR TECHNOLOGY CONTRACT TO UTILIZE TECHNOLOGY TO ENHANCE RECRUITER PERFORMANCE AND PROVIDE THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE MODERN CANDIDATES EXPECT.PLANS TO USE MONTAGE PLATFORM ACCROSS ALL LOCATIONS AND BUSINESS UNITS .

Randstad extends tender offer to acquire Monster Worldwide

Randstad Holding NV : Randstad extends tender offer to acquire monster worldwide to coordinate offer timing with EU regulatory review schedule .Offer is now scheduled to expire on October 28, 2016 at 12:00 midnight, New York City time.

Monster issues open letter to stockholders

Monster Worldwide Inc : Issued an open letter to stockholders in response to Medianews Group, Inc.'s letter dated Friday, August 19, 2016 .Concluded that stockholders "would benefit from receiving a cash premium now and entered into an agreement with Randstad".

Randstad to buy U.S. rival Monster for $429 million

:. Recruitment company Randstad to buy job ads company Monster for $3.40 per share, a total of $429 million, or a 22.7 percent premium to Monster's closing price on Aug. 8 .. Monster will continue to operate as a separate entity under the Monster name .. Jacques van den Broek, CEO of Randstad: "With its industry leading technology platform and easy to use digital, social and mobile solutions, Monster is a natural complement to Randstad." .. Randstad will finance the acquisition through existing credit facilities .. Cumulative impact of this and other acquisitions on Randstad's revenue will be 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) on an annualized basis .. Randstad will now reduce the pace of M&A in the medium term to around 100 million euros ..Wells Fargo Securities is exclusive financial adviser to Randstad and Jones Day is serving as legal counsel. Evercore Group is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Monster and Dechert LLP is serving as legal counsel..

Randstad Holding to acquire Monster Worldwide

Randstad Holding NV : Randstad to acquire Monster Worldwide Inc to transform the way people and jobs connect . Randstad will pay $3.40 per share in cash, or a total purchase price of approximately $429 million . Consideration represents a 22.7 pct premium to monster's closing stock price on August 8, 2016 . Purchase price implies an enterprise value to LTM 6/30/2016 adjusted EBITA multiple of 8.9x (excluding stock based compensation) . Randstad has agreed to commence a tender offer, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, to acquire all of outstanding shares of monster common stock . Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Randstad earnings per share . Randstad intends to finance acquisition through its existing credit facilities . Wells Fargo securities serving as exclusive financial advisor to Randstad, Evercore group for Monster .Merger expected to be completed in Q4 of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals.

Randstad Holding Q2 results in line with estimates

Randstad Holding NV : Q2 revenue 5.11 billion euros ($5.62 billion) versus 5.13 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q2 revenue in the Netherlands 801.3 million euros versus 751.2 million euros year ago . Q2 underlying EBITA 239.7 million euros versus 237 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 adjusted net profit 170.9 million euros versus 170 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 adjusted net profit up 12 pct . The development of volumes in early July indicate a continuation of the Q2 growth rate .For Q3, operating expenses are expected to remain stable sequentially on an organic basis.

Randstad France to launch a voluntary takeover bid in cash on Ausy

Ausy SA : Randstad France to launch a voluntary takeover bid in cash on Ausy . Randstad France offer for Ausy based on price 55.0 euros ($62.35) per share, 63.25 euros per ORNANE and 39.1 euros per BSAAR .Board unanimously supports friendly combination.

Randstad Holding acquires Twago

Randstad Holding NV :Acquires Twago to accelerate its talent strategies.

Randstad Holding to acquire Careo Group in Japan

Randstad Holding NV :Randstad to acquire Careo Group in Japan, expanding the Tokyo and IT/Engineering business.

Randstad to acquire Obiettivo Lavoro in Italy

Randstad Holding NV : Randstad to acquire Obiettivo Lavoro in Italy for an enterprise value of 102.5 million euros ($114.89 million) . Transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies .Says to become nummer 2 player in Italy (currently number 4), further strengthening the density of its network.