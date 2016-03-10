Rane Holdings Ltd (RANE.NS)
RANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,740.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-22.00 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,762.80
Open
Rs1,761.00
Day's High
Rs1,785.00
Day's Low
Rs1,731.60
Volume
1,608
Avg. Vol
13,686
52-wk High
Rs2,020.00
52-wk Low
Rs700.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rane Holdings Ltd declares interim dividend by circular resolution
Rane Holdings Ltd:Says the board, vide resolution by circulation, declared interim dividend of 10 Indian rupees per equity share on 1,42,77,809 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each fully paid up, for the financial year 2015-16.Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders, on March 23, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Rane (Madras) allotts 1.1 mln shares at 547 rupees each
* Says allots 3,65,630 warrants at 547 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: