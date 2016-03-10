Rico Auto Industries Ltd (RAUT.NS)
RAUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
106.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.00 (+8.10%)
Prev Close
Rs98.80
Open
Rs99.40
Day's High
Rs108.40
Day's Low
Rs98.00
Volume
3,367,822
Avg. Vol
1,919,483
52-wk High
Rs108.40
52-wk Low
Rs47.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rico Auto Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
Rico Auto Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 50 percent i.e. @ 0.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each of the company for the financial year 2015-16.Says payment date of the said interim dividend shall be on or before March 28, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Rico Auto Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 113.3 million rupees versus profit 149.9 million rupees year ago