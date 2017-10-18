Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)
6,610.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
6,610.00
--
--
--
--
1,430,439
8,110.43
6,496.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Reckitt Benckiser sell its food business to McCormick for $4.2 bln
July 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
McCormick to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division for $4.2 bln
July 18 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc
Mead Johnson to pay Reckitt Benckiser $480 mln in case of termination of deal
Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Bristol-Myers Says in May sold business comprising an alliance with Reckitt Benckiser
: Bristol Myers Squibb - In May 2016, co sold the business comprising an alliance with Reckitt Benckiser Group including several OTC products sold primarily in Mexico and Brazil .Bristol Myers Squibb - Reckitt exercised its option to acquire the business, including a manufacturing facility, for $317 million, resulting in a gain of $277 million. Full Article
UK's CMA says Reckitt Benckiser licensed K-Y brand to Thornton & Ross
Competition and Markets Authority : Reckitt Benckiser licensed K-Y brand to Thornton & Ross for 8 years and completed its merger with Johnson & Johnson Link to source: (http://bit.ly/28ITo7z) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
Church & Dwight co comments on market speculation
Church & Dwight Co Inc
Reckitt Benckiser says to buyback 2.5 mln shares under 800 mln stg repurchase programme
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc recommends final dividend
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:Recommends a final dividend of 88.7 p per share (12% versus 2014).Total dividend for 2015 139p (2014: 139p).Says the dividend, if approved by shareholders at the AGM on 5 May 2016, will be paid on 26 May to shareholders on the register at the record date of 15 April. Full Article
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19
Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.