Oct 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets.Reckitt benckiser ceo says health unit to have sales of around 7.5 billion pounds, with hygiene/home sales around 5 billion.Reckitt benckiser ceo says too early to discuss 2018 forecast.Reckitt benckiser ceo says both business units to have marketing directors and has announced executive line-up.

July 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc ::entered into an agreement to sell its food business to McCormick & Company for $4.2 billion on cash-free, debt-free basis.Intends to use the net proceeds form deal to reduce debt.

July 18 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc :McCormick to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division.Agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division from Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc for $4.2 billion.McCormick & Company Inc - combined pro forma 2017 annual net sales are expected to be approximately $5 billion with significant margin accretion.McCormick & Company Inc - will integrate RB Foods into its consumer and industrial segments and will retain brand names of French's, Frank's Redhot and Cattlemen's(®).McCormick expects to achieve cost synergies of approximately $50 million.McCormick - McCormick has obtained committed bridge financing; expects to permanently finance transaction through combination of debt and equity.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - Company must pay Reckitt a termination fee equal to $480 million if deal is terminated under certain circumstances .Mead Johnson Nutrition - If deal's terminated by co or Reckitt Benckiser because co's stockholder approval wasn't obtained, co to pay fee subject to cap of $20 million.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc : Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017 . Reckitt benckiser ceo says issues around korea and scholl will persist in first half of 2017 . Reckitt benckiser ceo says had looked at mead johnson as possible acquisition for some years . Reckitt benckiser ceo says no discussion around job losses at moment from mead johnson acquisition .Reckitt benckiser ceo says no plans to sell any enfamil brands.

: Bristol Myers Squibb - In May 2016, co sold the business comprising an alliance with Reckitt Benckiser Group including several OTC products sold primarily in Mexico and Brazil .Bristol Myers Squibb - Reckitt exercised its option to acquire the business, including a manufacturing facility, for $317 million, resulting in a gain of $277 million.

Competition and Markets Authority : Reckitt Benckiser licensed K-Y brand to Thornton & Ross for 8 years and completed its merger with Johnson & Johnson Link to source: (http://bit.ly/28ITo7z) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Church & Dwight Co Inc : Church & Dwight comments on market speculation . Not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company . Company is not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company . Not aware of any information supporting market speculation .Says is not aware of any information supporting rumors.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc : Has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with morgan stanley to enable purchase of up to a maximum of 2,500,000 ordinary shares .Morgan stanley will make its trading decisions in relation to purchase of company's securities independently of, and uninfluenced by company.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:Recommends a final dividend of 88.7 p per share (12% versus 2014).Total dividend for 2015 139p (2014: 139p).Says the dividend, if approved by shareholders at the AGM on 5 May 2016, will be paid on 26 May to shareholders on the register at the record date of 15 April.