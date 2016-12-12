Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ritchie bros sells about C$728 mln of equipment in Edmonton in 2016

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie bros auctioneers inc - sale includes last week's two-day auction on december 8 - 9, when 4,500+ items were sold for ca$66+ million (us$50+ million) .Ritchie bros. Sells ca$728+ million of equipment and trucks in edmonton, ab in 2016.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers to buy Ironplanet for about $758.5 mln

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Will acquire Ironplanet for approximately $758.5 million, subject to customary closing adjustments . Intends to finance transaction through a combination of cash on hand and new debt . Has bridge financing commitments from Goldman Sachs Bank USA . Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings within first year . Following close and required financing, Ritchie Bros is expected to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than 3.0x .Gregory Owens has agreed to join combined company's executive committee upon closing.

Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar announce strategic alliance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar Inc announce strategic alliance . Strategic alliance between Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar will have an initial five-year term . Ritchie Bros to become preferred provider to caterpillar and participating dealers for caterpillar equipment upon closing of acquisition of ironplanet . New strategic alliance will become effective when Ritchie Bros completes its acquisition of Ironplanet .New strategic alliance replaces and expands on existing agreements in place between Caterpillar, its dealers and Ironplanet.

Ritchie Bros Reports second quarter 2016 results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie Bros. Reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share $0.37 . Q2 revenue $158.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $161 million . Increasing quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $0.17 per share ."we had a difficult Q2 with modest revenue growth and a decline in eps versus same period last year".

Ritchie Bros announces acquisition of Petrowsky Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie bros. Announces acquisition of petrowsky auctioneers . Purchased assets of petrowsky auctioneers inc. For cash consideration of us$7 million . Additional consideration may be provided, contingent upon certain operating performance targets being achieved over next 3 years . Petrowsky brand will be maintained as a brand extension within ritchie bros. Family of brands . Ritchie bros. Announces acquisition of petrowsky auctioneers .Sammy piotrkowski, founder of petrowsky auctioneers, will continue to lead this business for ritchie bros.

Ritchie Bros reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.27

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc : Ritchie Bros reports first quarter 2016 results . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 . Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 earnings per share $0.27.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers declares quarterly dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc:Declares a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.16 per common share.Payable on March 4, 2016 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2016.