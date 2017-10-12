Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Royal Bafokeng Platinum quarterly tonnes delivered increase

Oct 12 (Reuters) - ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LTD ::ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED QUARTERLY REVIEW AND PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 .‍7.2 PCT INCREASE IN TONNES DELIVERED FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 ​.‍6.7 PCT INCREASE IN 4E AND 6.9 PCT IN PLATINUM METAL IN CONCENTRATE PRODUCED FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 ​.‍TOTAL MILLED VOLUMES FOR JULY-SEPT PERIOD INCREASED BY 8.1% TO 825KT.‍11.9 PCT REDUCTION IN CASH OPERATING COST PER TONNE MILLED FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 ​.‍10.9 PCT REDUCTION IN CASH OPERATING COST PER PLATINUM OUNCE FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 ​.‍129.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 ​.

Royal Bafokeng posts H1 headline earnings of 77.8 cents/shr

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd : Condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Net revenue increased by 15.8 pct from R1 422.6 million in first half of 2015 to R1 646.9 million for reporting period . Headline earnings of 77.8 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2016 compared to a headline loss of 60.4 cents . HY total tonnes delivered to concentrators for reporting period increased by 10 pct to 1 296kt . 67 pct improvement in EBITDA margin for the six months ended June 30 . Gross profit margin improved from 0.6 pct to 11.4 pct for period ended 30 June 2016 . HY total capital expenditure amounted to R517 million, equating to a 55 pct or R624 million reduction compared to first half of 2015 . At 30 June, RBPlat Group had cash and near cash investments of R1 033.2 million of which R37.7 million is ring-fenced to RBPlat housing project . Joint venture production guidance for full year is forecast at 2.75mt to 2.90mt .Key challenge for remainder of year will be to continue maintaining unit cost increases below CPI.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum sees rise in HEPS for six months ended June 30

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd :Sees earnings per share and HEPS for six months ended 30 June 2016, to be between 71 cents and 81 cents (between 217.5% - 234.1% higher).

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd says Fatality at BRPM North Shaft

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd:Fatal accident at RBPlat's BRPM North Shaft​.Bendzane, employed as a team leader, was fatally injured during a fall of ground accident which occurred on friday afternoon, 4 December 2015.​ advancing of all working places in affected area at North Shaft has been suspended pending a full investigation​.