Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RBS CEO denies interest in running Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :RBS chief executive Ross McEwan told LBC radio he is not interested in running Commonwealth Bank of Australia after media reports linked him to the role.Media reports had said McEwan would be among contenders to be the new chief executive at Australia's largest bank, his former employer .

Royal Bank Of Scotland welcomes credit rating upgrade by Moody's

June 15 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland ::RBS welcomes credit rating upgrade by Moody's.Rating action reflects Moody's expectation for more stable performance in medium term resulting from group's multi-year restructuring.Moody's have also affirmed senior debt ratings at RBS Plc and Natwest Plc.

Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 pct of pension insurer PIC- FT

: Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT . RBS is understood to be selling its 4.3 per cent to CVC in the deal- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2kuc2kk ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Irish Central Bank fines Ulster bank for money-laundering failures

Irish Central Bank: Says fines Royal Bank of Scotland unit Ulster Bank Ireland 3.325 million euros over anti-money laundering and terrorist financing failures .Irish central bank says Ulster Bank breaches occurred over a six year period to 2016.

Moody's UK ring-fencing rules to impact banks' credit fundamentals

Moody's On Uk Banks: Fencing rules to impact banks' credit fundamentals .Expects that the ring fencing rules will affect HSBC, Barclays, RBS, Lloyds, Santander UK, but will not apply to nationwide.

Santander has pulled out of talks with Royal Bank of Scotland to buy Williams & Glyn - FT, citing sources

:Santander has pulled out of talks with Royal Bank of Scotland to acquire Williams & Glyn - FT, citing sources.

RBS prices $2.65 bln of additional tier 1 capital notes

Royal Bank Of Scotland : Royal bank of scotland group plc successfully priced $2.65 billion additional tier 1 capital notes .Net proceeds of approximately usd 2,623,500,000 will be used for general corporate purposes..

Royal Bank of Scotland posts wider H1 losses, scraps W&G carve-out plan

Royal Bank Of Scotland : Net interest margin (nim) of 2.18% for h1 2016 was 4 basis points higher than h1 2015 . An operating loss of £695 million in q2 2016 compared with an operating profit of £224 million in q2 2015 and £421 million in q1 2016. . In march 2016 rbs made a £4.2 billion payment into royal bank of scotland group pension fund, being an accelerated payment of existing committed future contributions . Net lending in commercial banking increased by £7.9 billion in h1 2016, 17% growth on an annualised basis. . Rbs will instead prioritise exploring alternative means to achieve divestment. . Restructuring costs are expected to remain high in 2016, totalling over £1 billion. H1 2016 restructuring charge was £630 million, of which £345 million related to williams & glyn. . Capital resolution disposal losses of approximately £1.5 billion . We continue to deal with a range of uncertainties in external environment and we will also have to manage conduct-related investigations and litigation, including us rmbs, throughout 2016, and substantial related incremental provisions may be recognised during remainder of year . Impairment charge of £264 million in relation to shipping portfolio. . Adjusted return on equity across pbb, cpb and cib was 11% for both h1 2016 and q2 2016. Across pbb and cpb, net lending grew by 15% on an annualised basis in h1 2016..

RBS sees 150 mln stg pretax gain from VocaLink sale

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :RBS expects to report an initial pre-tax gain of approximately 150 mln stg on completion of VocaLink deal.

Royal Bank of Scotland names Frank Dangeard as non-exec director

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :Announces today that Frank Dangeard has been appointed as a non-executive director of RBS with immediate effect..