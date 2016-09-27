Edition:
Raubex Group Ltd (RBXJ.J)

RBXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,039.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-41.00 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
2,080.00
Open
2,039.00
Day's High
2,078.00
Day's Low
2,003.00
Volume
55,144
Avg. Vol
213,796
52-wk High
2,659.00
52-wk Low
1,797.00

Raubex Group sees six-month HEPS 20 pct-25 pct
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Raubex Group Ltd : Sees HEPS for six month period ended August 31, 2016, 20 pct and 25 pct higher versus corresponding period to August 31, 2015 .This translates in six-month HEPS ranging between 128.4 and 133.8 cents per share (H1 2016: 107.0 cents per share).  Full Article

Raubex says FY HEPS rises 12.1 pct
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Raubex Group Ltd : FY revenue up 9,4% to R7,93 billion (2015: r7,25 billion) . FY HEPS up 12,1% to 234,4 cents per share (2015: 209,1 cents per share) . Order book of R8,27 billion (2015: r8,68 billion) . Final dividend of 42 cents per share declared . FY profit before tax increased 9,1% to R661,6 million .Looking forward to another good year ahead as it enters its tenth year of operations since listing on JSE in March 2007..  Full Article

