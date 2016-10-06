Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Richelieu Hardware reports qtrly EPS of $0.30

Richelieu Hardware Ltd : In Q3 ended August 31, 2016, sales amounted to $220.2 million, an increase of 10.4% . Diluted net earnings per share increased by 7.1% in Q3 to $0.30 .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view C$219.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 13.9 percent to C$217.4 million

Richelieu Hardware Ltd : Q2 sales rose 13.9 percent to C$217.4 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.27 .Has capital resources to fulfill commitments, obligations,to assume funding requirements for activities planned for H2 2016.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd announce normal course issuer bid

Richelieu Hardware Ltd:Announce normal course issuer bid.Under the Bid, the Corporation may repurchase for cancellation up to 977 393 common shares.Repurchases will be made over a maximum period of 12 months beginning on Dec. 11, 2015 and ending on Dec. 10, 2016.