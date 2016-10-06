Edition:
Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO)

RCH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$32.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
30,400
52-wk High
$33.68
52-wk Low
$24.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Richelieu Hardware reports qtrly EPS of $0.30
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Richelieu Hardware Ltd : In Q3 ended August 31, 2016, sales amounted to $220.2 million, an increase of 10.4% . Diluted net earnings per share increased by 7.1% in Q3 to $0.30 .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view C$219.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 13.9 percent to C$217.4 million
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Richelieu Hardware Ltd : Q2 sales rose 13.9 percent to C$217.4 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.27 .Has capital resources to fulfill commitments, obligations,to assume funding requirements for activities planned for H2 2016.  Full Article

Richelieu Hardware Ltd announce normal course issuer bid
Wednesday, 9 Dec 2015 

Richelieu Hardware Ltd:Announce normal course issuer bid.Under the Bid, the Corporation may repurchase for cancellation up to 977 393 common shares.Repurchases will be made over a maximum period of 12 months beginning on Dec. 11, 2015 and ending on Dec. 10, 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-RICHELIEU REPORTS 15 PCT INCREASE IN SALES IN Q3

* RICHELIEU REPORTS A 15% INCREASE IN SALES AND A NEW ACQUISITION IN OHIO, U.S. IN THE THIRD QUARTER

