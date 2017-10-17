Edition:
Remy Cointreau SA (RCOP.PA)

RCOP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

107.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€107.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
78,256
52-wk High
€109.70
52-wk Low
€69.27

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Remy Cointreau says China performance can improve further over 3-5 years
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotti::Says on conference call that the negative foreign exchange impact on net group results, when modelled on a yearly basis, will be around 7 to 8 million euros ($9.42 million).Says China can improve performance over the next three to five years, though not necessarily "in a straight line".Says aiming in the medium term to increase annual advertising spend at a higher pace than sales growth.  Full Article

Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Remy Cointreau : Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture operated by Lucas Bols NV . JV will operate and further develop global activities of Passoã brand . Lucas Bols NV Will assume operational and financial control of joint venture . Remy Cointreau will deconsolidate Passoã activities (as a group brand) from its financials . In due time, Lucas Bols NV could acquire all shares held by Rémy Cointreau in joint venture .Transaction is expected to close before end of calendar 2016.  Full Article

Remy expects organic sales growth to accelerate from Q2 - CFO
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Remy Cointreau Sa CFO Luca Marotta tells analysts :Expects organic sales growth to accelerate from Q2.  Full Article

Remy cointreau CEO expects a "good year" in China in FY 2016/17
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Remy Cointreau Sa CEO Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet tells a news conference: Expects "a good year" in China in fiscal year 2016/17- ceo . Says group "confident and ambitious" on China .Overall group had "good start" of the year 2016/17 - CEO.  Full Article

Remy Cointreau keeps FY 2015 guidance
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Remy Cointreau SA:Keeps goal for growth in full-year 2015 current operating profit at constant forex and scope.  Full Article

Remy Cointreau CEO sees slight rise in 2015/16 earnings-Reuters
Thursday, 26 Nov 2015 

Remy Cointreau SA:Chief Executive Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet expects slight rise in recurring operating profit and revenue on like-for-like basis in FY 2015/2016 - Reuters.  Full Article

Remy Cointreau SA News

UPDATE 2-Strong demand from China, U.S. boost Remy Cointreau sales

* Shares down 1.49 pct (Recasts to focus on U.S. emphasis, China trends, outlook, adds shares)

