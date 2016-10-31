Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Trematon Capital says to buy 7 properties for 614.1 mln rand
Trematon Capital Investments Ltd
Pivotal Fund says Redefine Properties LTd to acquire co via scheme
Pivotal Fund Ltd
Redefine Properties says has raised 1.5 bln Rand via placing
Redefine Properties Ltd
Redefine says proposes equity raise through share issue
Redefine Properties Ltd
Redefine Properties says 40.80 pct of co's shares elected to receive share alternative
Redefine Properties Ltd
Redefine Properties announces of dividend reinvestment price
Redefine Properties Ltd
BRIEF-Redefine Properties appoints Bridgitte Mathews as deputy chairperson and lead independent director
* APPOINTED BRIDGITTE MATHEWS AS DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)