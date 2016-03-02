Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)
RDI.L on London Stock Exchange
37.94GBp
4:17pm IST
37.94GBp
4:17pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.20 (-0.52%)
-0.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
38.14
38.14
Open
37.95
37.95
Day's High
38.02
38.02
Day's Low
37.85
37.85
Volume
316,230
316,230
Avg. Vol
1,762,836
1,762,836
52-wk High
45.00
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09
35.09
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Redefine International PLC announces completion of Aegon UK portfolio acquisition
Redefine International PLC:Says that it has successfully completed on acquisition of second tranche of Aegon UK portfolio for a purchase price of 204.7 million pounds (213.2 million pounds including costs). Full Article
BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited