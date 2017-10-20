Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc :Says agreed to sell its 9 percent stake in the Polarled gas pipeline venture and a 3 percent stake in the Nyhamna gas processing plant to Cape Omega for an undisclosed sum.Says Shell will retain a 12.03 percent stake in Nyhamna.Says Shell's holding in the Ormen Lange field, supplying gas to Nyhamna, will remain unchanged at 17.8 percent.Cape Omega is owned by private equity investment firm HitecVision.Polarled pipeline expected to start transporting gas from Norway's Arctic Aasta Hansteen field to Nyhamna in 2018.

Shell ‍says Guy Elliott stood down as non-executive director of company

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shell ::‍GUY ELLIOTT HAS STOOD DOWN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.SHELL SAYS GUY'S DECISION IS RELATED TO HIS INVOLVEMENT IN LEGAL PROCEEDINGS REGARDING HIS FORMER EMPLOYMENT AT RIO TINTO​.

Shell has signed an agreement to buy NewMotion

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shell :Shell steps up its electric vehicle charging offer​.‍Under terms of deal, NewMotion will continue business as usual as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell​.

Shell divests its interest in Comgas for headline of $380 mln

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shell -:Shell divests its interest in Comgas for a headline of $380 million‍​.Shell Gas Bv, Shell Brazil Holding Bv and Integral Investments Bv signed an agreement with Cosan Ltd.Agreement with Cosan to execute put option agreement which allows Shell to sell all of its 16.8% interest in Comgas to Cosan.Shell will exchange its 21.8 million common shares in Comgas for Cosan S.A. shares plus cash.Headline for the transaction with Cosan is approximately US$380 million.

Maersk Drilling says secures important contracts for three rigs

Aug 17 (Reuters) - MAERSK DRILLING, A UNIT OF DANISH CONGLOMERATE A. P. MOLLER-MAERSK , SAYS ON ITS WEBSITE:SECURES IMPORTANT CONTRACTS FOR THREE RIGS.HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY SHELL << >> FOR THE DEEPWATER SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE RIG MÆRSK DEVELOPER.ALSO BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR THE HIGH EFFICIENCY JACK-UP MAERSK RESOLVE BY WINTERSHALL NOORDZEE B.V..HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXTENSION OF THE CONTRACT WITH PETROGAS E&P NETHERLANDS FOR THE HIGH EFFICIENCY JACK-UP MAERSK RESOLUTE.

Russia's Gazprom, Shell sign agreements on Baltic LNG project -Gazprom

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom ::Signs two agreements on Baltic LNG with Royal Dutch Shell << >>;.Says first agreement outlines principles of joint-venture which will implement the project;.Also signed framework agreement on joint feasibility studies for the project;."The signing of this document will allow the companies to begin developing pre-project documentation in the near future.".

Worleyparsons signs framework agreement with Shell for EPCM services

May 22 (Reuters) - Worleyparsons Ltd ::Shell awards framework agreement for EPCM services.Signs framework agreement with Shell for EPCM services.Has been awarded a five-year framework agreement by Shell Global Solutions International, B.V..Agreement for provision of engineering, procurement and construction management services for Shell downstream projects worldwide.

Shell says all-clear issued after incident at Deer Park, Texas site

Royal Dutch Shell : Shell says all-clear has been given after fire at Deer Park, Texas site and incident has concluded. . Related: The Deer Park site reported a fire, according to a message on a community information phone line. . "This incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no risk to the community from this incident," the community line message said. [nFWN1FN0ZM] . The company operates a 285,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery at the Deer Park facility. The company did not specify if any refinery units were involved in the incident. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru) ((blrceeditorial@thomsonreuters.com)).

Shell reports Q3 CCS earnings excluding items $2.8 bln

Shell : 3rd quarter 2016 unaudited results . Q3 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $1.4 billion . Q3 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $2.8 billion . Q3 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 8 pct versus Q3 2015 . Shell Q3 CCS earnings excluding items seen at $1.71 billion - company compiled analyst estimates . Total dividends distributed to shareholders in quarter were $3.8 billion . Gearing at end of Q3 2016 was 29.2 pct versus 12.7 pct at end of Q3 2015 . Cash flow from operating activities for Q3 2016 was $8.5 billion . CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items benefited from increased production volumes mainly from BG assets, lower operating expenses more than offsetting increase related to consolidation of BG, and lower well write-offs . This was partly offset by decline in oil, gas and lng prices, and increased depreciation mainly resulting from bg acquisition, and weaker refining industry conditions . Q3 2016 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share . Actively working on 16 material asset sales as part of company's planned $30 billion divestment programme . Cash flow will be further boosted by new projects . Cash flow from new projects started up between 2014 and 2018 is expected to total $10 billion in 2018, at an average $60 oil price.

Royal Dutch Shell 2017 capital investment expected to be about $25 bln

Shell : Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge across business, and outlook remains uncertain - ceo . Integration of Shell and BG is now essentially done and has been completed well ahead of plan . Underlying operational costs in 2016 are already at an annualised run rate of $40 billion, $9 billion lower than shell and bg costs in 2014 - ceo . Capital investment for 2017 is expected to be around $25 billion which is at low end of our $25-$30 billion range-ceo . Shell - 2016 organic capital investment - which includes $3 billion in non-cash items - will be around $29 billion, some $18 billion below 2014 shell and bg levels - ceo . When fully ramped up, projects started up in 2016 are expected to add more than 250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) - CEO .Cash flow from new projects started up between 2014 and 2018 is expected to total $10 billion in 2018, at an average $60 oil price-CEO.