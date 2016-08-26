Rebosis Property Fund Ltd (REBJ.J)
1,095.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-5.00 (-0.45%)
1,100.00
1,100.00
1,100.00
1,090.00
185,154
640,604
1,348.00
1,052.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Rebosis Property Fund sells 3 properties to Southern Palace Group
Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
South Africa's Competition Commission okays Phumelela-Supabets deal
SA's Competition Commission: Has approved with conditions the intermediate merger whereby Phumelela intends to acquire 50 pct share capital in Supabets .Recommended to Tribunal that merger whereby Rebosis intends to acquire target firms from Billion Group approved without conditions. Full Article
Rebosis to pay less for Forest Hill City, Baywest Mall
Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
Rebosis Property Fund strikes deal with Billion Group Ltd
Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
BRIEF-Rebosis Property reports HY HEPS of 35.44 cents
* Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017