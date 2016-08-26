Edition:
Rebosis Property Fund Ltd (REBJ.J)

REBJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,095.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
1,100.00
Open
1,100.00
Day's High
1,100.00
Day's Low
1,090.00
Volume
185,154
Avg. Vol
640,604
52-wk High
1,348.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rebosis Property Fund sells 3 properties to Southern Palace Group
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Concluded agreement for disposal of property letting enterprises in respect of 3 properties to southern palace group .Deal for an aggregate consideration of 847.5 million rand.  Full Article

South Africa's Competition Commission okays Phumelela-Supabets deal
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

SA's Competition Commission: Has approved with conditions the intermediate merger whereby Phumelela intends to acquire 50 pct share capital in Supabets .Recommended to Tribunal that merger whereby Rebosis intends to acquire target firms from Billion Group approved without conditions.  Full Article

Rebosis to pay less for Forest Hill City, Baywest Mall
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Consideration payable in respect of Forest Hill City has been reduced by 120 mln rand from 2.213 bln rand to 2.093 bln rand . Says consideration payable in respect of Baywest Mall has been reduced by 60 mln rand from 2.332 bln rand to 2.272 bln rand . Consideration payable for BPS has been reduced by 20 mln rand from 229 mln rand to 209 mln rand . 700 mln rand of aggregate price will still be deferred and settled in cash in two tranches of 350 mln rand each . Says additional consideration of 115 mln rand has been reduced by 50 mln rand to 65 mln rand . Currently negotiating disposal of commercial properties that are smaller and non-core of up to 1.5 bln rand in value . Says aggregate consideration of 4.934 bln rand is payable in cash of which up to 3.7 bln rand will be funded through debt raised by Rebosis .Dilution in distribution per Rebosis share for period Sept 1 2016 to Aug 31 2017 will reduce from 9.1 pct to neutral.  Full Article

Rebosis Property Fund strikes deal with Billion Group Ltd
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Related party transaction, internalisation of management and withdrawal of cautionary . Will acquire from Billion and/or its subsidiaries an interest in 3 dominant regional shopping centres and 2 service businesses . On closing date, a portion of consideration in an amount of R5,307.2 billion will be paid . Balance of consideration in an amount of R700.0 million will be deferred and settled .Sees FY headline earnings per share for 2017 at 93.01 cents and HEPS for fy2018 at 86.08 cents.  Full Article

BRIEF-Rebosis Property reports HY HEPS of 35.44 cents

* Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017

