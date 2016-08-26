Rebosis Property Fund Ltd : Consideration payable in respect of Forest Hill City has been reduced by 120 mln rand from 2.213 bln rand to 2.093 bln rand . Says consideration payable in respect of Baywest Mall has been reduced by 60 mln rand from 2.332 bln rand to 2.272 bln rand . Consideration payable for BPS has been reduced by 20 mln rand from 229 mln rand to 209 mln rand . 700 mln rand of aggregate price will still be deferred and settled in cash in two tranches of 350 mln rand each . Says additional consideration of 115 mln rand has been reduced by 50 mln rand to 65 mln rand . Currently negotiating disposal of commercial properties that are smaller and non-core of up to 1.5 bln rand in value . Says aggregate consideration of 4.934 bln rand is payable in cash of which up to 3.7 bln rand will be funded through debt raised by Rebosis .Dilution in distribution per Rebosis share for period Sept 1 2016 to Aug 31 2017 will reduce from 9.1 pct to neutral.