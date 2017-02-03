Edition:
India

Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)

REDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.20 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs154.45
Open
Rs153.00
Day's High
Rs157.10
Day's Low
Rs152.65
Volume
192,976
Avg. Vol
616,852
52-wk High
Rs168.15
52-wk Low
Rs82.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redington India sets special dividend at 2 rupees/share
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 

Redington India Ltd :Says declared a special (interim) dividend of INR 2 per fully paid-up equity share.  Full Article

Redington India incorporates step down unit Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Redington India Ltd : Incorporated a step down subsidiary Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions Limited through unit proconnect supply chain solutions .  Full Article

Redington India June-qtr consol profit rises 13.2 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Redington India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 930.8 million rupees; consol net sales 96.33 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 822.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 75.70 billion rupees .  Full Article

Redington India March-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Redington India Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.23 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 104.74 billion rupees versus 82.02 billion rupees year ago . Given in principle approval for proposed merger of unit Cadensworph (India) Ltd with co from April 1, 2016 . Recommends dividend of INR 2.10 per share .  Full Article

Redington India unit buys additional 10 pct stake from Linkplus shareholder
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Redington India Ltd : Unit RGF has acquired additional 10 percent stake from shareholder of Linkplus for $1.15 million .  Full Article

