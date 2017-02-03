Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)
155.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs1.20 (+0.78%)
Rs154.45
Rs153.00
Rs157.10
Rs152.65
192,976
616,852
Rs168.15
Rs82.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Redington India sets special dividend at 2 rupees/share
Redington India Ltd
Redington India incorporates step down unit Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions
Redington India Ltd
Redington India June-qtr consol profit rises 13.2 pct
Redington India Ltd
Redington India March-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct
Redington India Ltd
Redington India unit buys additional 10 pct stake from Linkplus shareholder
Redington India Ltd
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 8
(Repeating to add more ratings.) Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------