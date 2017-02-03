Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redington India sets special dividend at 2 rupees/share

Redington India Ltd :Says declared a special (interim) dividend of INR 2 per fully paid-up equity share.

Redington India incorporates step down unit Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions

Redington India Ltd : Incorporated a step down subsidiary Rajprotim Supply Chain Solutions Limited through unit proconnect supply chain solutions .

Redington India June-qtr consol profit rises 13.2 pct

Redington India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 930.8 million rupees; consol net sales 96.33 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 822.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 75.70 billion rupees .

Redington India March-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct

Redington India Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.38 billion rupees versus profit of 1.23 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 104.74 billion rupees versus 82.02 billion rupees year ago . Given in principle approval for proposed merger of unit Cadensworph (India) Ltd with co from April 1, 2016 . Recommends dividend of INR 2.10 per share .

Redington India unit buys additional 10 pct stake from Linkplus shareholder

Redington India Ltd : Unit RGF has acquired additional 10 percent stake from shareholder of Linkplus for $1.15 million .