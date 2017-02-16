Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd : Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement . Court found that asserted claims of the "094" and "980" patents were not invalid .Court found that co's proposed palonosetron hydrochloride product infringes certain claims of some U.S. patents.

Dr.Reddy's Labs exec says co has addressed all FDA requirements on warning letters

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd : Exec says have addressed all FDA requirements on warning letters . Exec says pricing erosion has become a part of U.S. business model Further company coverage: [REDY.NS] (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ;)).

Dr.Reddy's Labs announces entry into Columbia

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Announces entry into Columbia.

DR. Reddy's laboratories says launch of Bupropion HCL extended-release tablets, USP (sr) in U.S. market

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd :Launch of bupropion hcl extended-release tablets, usp (sr) in u.s. Market.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says June-qtr consol net profit falls about 76.2 pct

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd : June -quarter pat 4.09 billion rupees - tv . June -quarter consol net profit 1.54 billion rupees; consol net sales inr 31.64 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 4.95 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 6.47 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 37.01 billion rupees . In quarter, top and bottom lines impacted by fall in volume growth, mainly in U.S. markets, loss of business in Venezuela . Co faced challenges in quarter including price erosion and delayed launches due to warning letter, which significantly impacted earnings .

Spectrum Pharma says Dr Reddy's will be permitted to market generic version of Folotyn in US on Dec 1, 2022 or earlier

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals : Co's unit, dr. Reddy's labs, ltd entered into settlement agreement to resolve their patent litigation relating to folotyn .dr. Reddy's will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in u.s. On december 1, 2022 or earlier under certain circumstances.

Dr. Reddy's Labs acquires six OTC brands from Ducere Pharma

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd : Dr. Reddy's enters the branded consumer health arena through the acquisition of six OTC brands . Co acquired six OTC brands from Ducere Pharma .

Dr.Reddy's expects more launches in North America in fiscal 2017

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd : COO mukherjee says spent 136 crore rupees in Q4 on remediation of plants under November warning letter . COO says expect more product launches in North America in fiscal 2017 versus a year earlier . Labs COO says to send final update to FDA on warning letter by may with nearly 90 percent of issues resolved . Further company coverage [REDY.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories March-qtr consol profit falls

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 746 million rupees; March-quarter consol net income from sales and services 37.56 billion rupees . Not got approval from venezuelan government to repatriate amount beyound $4 million recieved during the year . Current outstanding recievable from venezeulan unit up to 3.56 billion rupees presented as exceptional item . recommended final dividend of INR 20 per share .

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd calls out for Paricalcitol capsules lot from US - ASNEWS

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd:Dr Reddy's Laboratories has started recalling some lots of its Paricalcitol Capsules of one mcg, two mcg four mcg strengths from the US markets. - ASNEWS.The company called for actions voluntarily due to reports of breakage and leakage of the capsules.According to a notification put by the US Food and Drug Administration, these lots are recalled under 'Class-III' classification, which was described as a situation in which use of or exposure to a violated product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.Paricalcitol, a Vitamin-D compound is used for preventing and treating high levels of parathyroid hormone in certain patients.The firm is recalling 24,661 bottles from the market from November last year. These capsules are manufactured at DRL's Bachupally unit in Hyderabad.