Abertis says Red Electrica expressed interest over Hispasat, no binding offers

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED AN EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM RED ELECTRICA OVER HISPASAT.SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY BINDING PROPOSAL FROM RED ELECTRICA.

Red Electrica confirms 2014-2019 objectives

Red Electrica Corporacion SA : Says confirms 2014-2019 objectives . Sees 2014-2019 investments in consolidated activities at 3.58 billion euros ($3.98 billion) .Sees 2014-2019 new investment opportunities at 1 billion euros.

Red Electrica H1 EBITDA rises to 754.4 mln euros YoY

Red Electrica : H1 revenue 968.2 million euros ($1.07 billion) versus 972.7 million euros year ago . Net financial debt 5.06 billion euros at end-June 2016 versus 4.91 billion euros at end-Dec. . H1 EBITDA 754.4 million euros versus 740.3 million euros year ago .H1 net profit 323.5 million euros versus 308.8 million euros year ago.

Indra is awarded outsourcing IT services contract by Red Electrica de Espana

Indra Sistemas SA :Says is awarded by Red Electrica Corporacion SA's Red Electrica de Espana an outsourcing contract in IT services of corporate systems for a period of three years.

Red Electrica Corporacion SA issues 10-year notes for 300 mln euros via unit

Red Electrica Corporacion SA:Issues 10-year notes for 300 million euros, via its unit Red Electrica Financiaciones SAU and under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme.Says annual coupon is 1.0 percent and issue price corresponds to 99.603 percent, representing profitability of 1.042 percent.

Red Electrica Corporacion SA declares dividend of 3.2 euro/ share

Red Electrica Corporacion SA:Says to propose dividend of 3.2 euros gross per share, which will be paid on July 1 ‍​.

Red Electrica Corporacion SA declares FY 2015 dividend

Red Electrica Corporacion SA:To pay out FY 2015 gross dividend of 0.8906 euro per share on Jan. 4.

Red Electrica Corporacion SA - EU Commissioner asks Spain to open interconnection to competitors - Reuters

Red Electrica Corporacion SA:EU Commissioner for Energy and Climate Action, Miguel Arias Cañete.Says other operators, aside from Spain's REE REE.MC and Enagas ENAG.MC should be able to present energy interconnection projects between Spain and neighbours.Financial newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday that the European Commission has called on the Spanish government to open international interconnection projects to other companies aside from REE and Enagas.Says the EC is currently looking at the response by the Spanish government to the question of greater participation in interconnection projects.