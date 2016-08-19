Edition:
Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)

RELG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

44.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-3.03%)
Prev Close
Rs46.15
Open
Rs45.50
Day's High
Rs46.60
Day's Low
Rs44.10
Volume
736,838
Avg. Vol
1,463,261
52-wk High
Rs288.00
52-wk Low
Rs34.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Religare Enterprises says unit completes exit from Landmark Partners LLC
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Religare Global Asset Management Inc., USA, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has completed its exit from Landmark Partners LLC .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 bln rupees
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to change designation of Sunil Godhwani from chairman & managing director to whole time director & CEO .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises says Godhwani has stepped down as chairman
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Sunil Godhwani has stepped down as chairman & MD . Godhwani will continue as a board member and has been designated as whole time director and CEO . Approved seeking members' nod for raising funds up to 12.50 billion rupees via NCD issue . Further company coverage [RELG.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Religare Enterprises' unit to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : RGAM Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd executed binding term sheet to divest its stake in Cerestra Advisors Limited .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises posts June-qtr net loss
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 258.4 million rupees; total income from operations INR 139.8 million . Net profit in June quarter last year was 379.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 735 million rupees .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises says Chairman Godhwani has stepped down
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Sunil Godhwani has stepped down as chairman & MD . Approved seeking members' nod for raising funds up to 12.50 billion rupees via NCD issue . Further company coverage [RELG.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Religare Enterprises to examine proposed reorganisation of operating businesses into 3 separate listed entities
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Management panel constituted to examine proposed reorganization of existing operating businesses into 3 separate listed entities .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises posts March-qtr consol loss
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net loss 3.33 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 11.34 billion rupees .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for disinvestment of stake in Northgate Capital, Landmark Partners
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod for disinvestment of stake in Northgate Capital LP, Northgate Capital LLC,Landmark Partners held through co's unit .  Full Article

Religare Enterprises Ltd News

MEDIA-Daiichi approaches Delhi HC against Religare's move to write off 5 bln rupees - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

