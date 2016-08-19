Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Religare Enterprises says unit completes exit from Landmark Partners LLC

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Religare Global Asset Management Inc., USA, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has completed its exit from Landmark Partners LLC .

Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 bln rupees

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to change designation of Sunil Godhwani from chairman & managing director to whole time director & CEO .

Religare Enterprises says Godhwani has stepped down as chairman

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Sunil Godhwani has stepped down as chairman & MD . Godhwani will continue as a board member and has been designated as whole time director and CEO . Approved seeking members' nod for raising funds up to 12.50 billion rupees via NCD issue .

Religare Enterprises' unit to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors

Religare Enterprises Ltd : RGAM Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd executed binding term sheet to divest its stake in Cerestra Advisors Limited .

Religare Enterprises posts June-qtr net loss

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 258.4 million rupees; total income from operations INR 139.8 million . Net profit in June quarter last year was 379.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 735 million rupees .

Religare Enterprises says Chairman Godhwani has stepped down

Religare Enterprises to examine proposed reorganisation of operating businesses into 3 separate listed entities

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Management panel constituted to examine proposed reorganization of existing operating businesses into 3 separate listed entities .

Religare Enterprises posts March-qtr consol loss

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net loss 3.33 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 11.34 billion rupees .

Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for disinvestment of stake in Northgate Capital, Landmark Partners

Religare Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod for disinvestment of stake in Northgate Capital LP, Northgate Capital LLC,Landmark Partners held through co's unit .