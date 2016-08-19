Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)
44.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-1.40 (-3.03%)
Rs46.15
Rs45.50
Rs46.60
Rs44.10
736,838
1,463,261
Rs288.00
Rs34.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Religare Enterprises says unit completes exit from Landmark Partners LLC
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 12.50 bln rupees
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises says Godhwani has stepped down as chairman
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises' unit to divest stake in Cerestra Advisors
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises posts June-qtr net loss
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises says Chairman Godhwani has stepped down
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises to examine proposed reorganisation of operating businesses into 3 separate listed entities
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises posts March-qtr consol loss
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod for disinvestment of stake in Northgate Capital, Landmark Partners
Religare Enterprises Ltd
MEDIA-Daiichi approaches Delhi HC against Religare's move to write off 5 bln rupees - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy