Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.BO)

RELI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

920.80INR
10:28am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.45 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs910.35
Open
Rs911.15
Day's High
Rs929.95
Day's Low
Rs909.90
Volume
138,232
Avg. Vol
726,125
52-wk High
Rs929.95
52-wk Low
Rs466.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​.Reliance Industries exec says started manufacturing Jio phones in India‍​.Reliance Industries exec says capex for Jio will be around 70 billion rupees per quarter over next few qtrs.Reliance Industries exec says Jio's equity is currently 900 billion rupees.  Full Article

Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm::Sept quarter Reliance Jio net loss 2.71 billion rupees versus loss 39 million rupees.Sept quarter Reliance Jio revenue from operations 61.47 billion rupees.Reliance Jio subscriber base 138.6 million as of Sept 30.Sept quarter Reliance Jio ARPU INR 156.4/sub per month.Sept quarter Reliance Jio net subscriber addition of 15.3 million.  Full Article

Reliance Industries Sept qtr gross refining margin of $12 per bbl
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Says gross refining margin (GRM) of $12.0/bbl for sept quarter‍​.8 wells in d1-d3, 3 wells in MA under production at KG-D6 block; efforts to sustain well life to maximize recovery underway‍​.Outstanding debt as on sept 30, 2017 was 2.14 trln rupees.Cash & cash equivalents as on 30th september 2017 were at 770.14 billion rupees compared to 772.26 billion rupees as on 31st march 2017.‍​.Reliance has started operations of new ROGC cracker, MEG and LLDPE plants at Jamnagar; currently, plants are under stabilization.Awards for long-leads have commenced for R-cluster; bid evaluation, negotiations for other contracts are in advanced stages.  Full Article

India's Reliance Industries Sept qtr profit up about 7 pct
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 82.65 billion rupees versus profit of 77.04 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 88.05 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 717.61 billion rupees versus 643.44 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol net profit 81.09 billion rupees versus 72.09 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 950.85 billion rupees versus 816.51 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Reliance Industries says co did not get notice from India govt regarding penalty
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Clarifies on news item "$264 million penalty slapped on RIL.".Says not got any notice from India government "regarding penalty in recent past".Says in any event, all related claims/disputes relating to block KG-D6 are currently in arbitration.Maintains that in carrying out petroleum operations, contractor complied with regulations and provisions of product sharing contract.  Full Article

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
Saturday, 17 Jun 2017 

Removes reference to Reliance Jio after COAI says did not get May data from Co:Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Idea Cellular adds 190,043 subscribers in May - Industry body.Bharti Airtel adds 2.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Aircel adds 173,091 subscribers in May - industry body.  Full Article

India's Reliance Inds chairman: will not withdraw arbitration over gas pricing dispute in KG basin
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Reliance Industries Ltd : Chairman Mukesh Ambani says will not withdraw arbitration over gas pricing dispute in KG basin Further company coverage: [RELI.NS] (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

India's Reliance Inds chairman says ethane project at Jamnagar will be ready by end March
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

India's Reliance Industries : Chairman Mukesh Ambani says ethane project at Jamnagar will be ready by end of this fiscal year . Mukesh Ambani says our synthetic rubber plants are now operational . Mukesh Ambani says working on monetising 3 to 4 trillion cubic feet from KG basin under new gas price guidelines . Mukesh Ambani says shale gas business in the U.S. is in capital preservation mode . Mukesh Ambani says we will be opening 200 fuel retail outlets soon . Mukesh Ambani says our petrochem and refining business will see 40 to 50 percent growth annually in times to come Further company coverage: [RELI.NS] (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Eros Now announces integration deal with Reliance Jio
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Eros International Plc : Eros Now announces integration deal with Reliance Jio .Announces deal between Eros Now and Reliance Jio.  Full Article

