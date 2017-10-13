Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​.Reliance Industries exec says started manufacturing Jio phones in India‍​.Reliance Industries exec says capex for Jio will be around 70 billion rupees per quarter over next few qtrs.Reliance Industries exec says Jio's equity is currently 900 billion rupees.

Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm::Sept quarter Reliance Jio net loss 2.71 billion rupees versus loss 39 million rupees.Sept quarter Reliance Jio revenue from operations 61.47 billion rupees.Reliance Jio subscriber base 138.6 million as of Sept 30.Sept quarter Reliance Jio ARPU INR 156.4/sub per month.Sept quarter Reliance Jio net subscriber addition of 15.3 million.

Reliance Industries Sept qtr gross refining margin of $12 per bbl

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Says gross refining margin (GRM) of $12.0/bbl for sept quarter‍​.8 wells in d1-d3, 3 wells in MA under production at KG-D6 block; efforts to sustain well life to maximize recovery underway‍​.Outstanding debt as on sept 30, 2017 was 2.14 trln rupees.Cash & cash equivalents as on 30th september 2017 were at 770.14 billion rupees compared to 772.26 billion rupees as on 31st march 2017.‍​.Reliance has started operations of new ROGC cracker, MEG and LLDPE plants at Jamnagar; currently, plants are under stabilization.Awards for long-leads have commenced for R-cluster; bid evaluation, negotiations for other contracts are in advanced stages.

India's Reliance Industries Sept qtr profit up about 7 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 82.65 billion rupees versus profit of 77.04 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 88.05 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 717.61 billion rupees versus 643.44 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol net profit 81.09 billion rupees versus 72.09 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 950.85 billion rupees versus 816.51 billion rupees last year.

Reliance Industries says co did not get notice from India govt regarding penalty

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd :Clarifies on news item "$264 million penalty slapped on RIL.".Says not got any notice from India government "regarding penalty in recent past".Says in any event, all related claims/disputes relating to block KG-D6 are currently in arbitration.Maintains that in carrying out petroleum operations, contractor complied with regulations and provisions of product sharing contract.

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data

Removes reference to Reliance Jio after COAI says did not get May data from Co:Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Idea Cellular adds 190,043 subscribers in May - Industry body.Bharti Airtel adds 2.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Aircel adds 173,091 subscribers in May - industry body.

India's Reliance Inds chairman: will not withdraw arbitration over gas pricing dispute in KG basin

Reliance Industries Ltd : Chairman Mukesh Ambani says will not withdraw arbitration over gas pricing dispute in KG basin Further company coverage: [RELI.NS] (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

India's Reliance Inds chairman says ethane project at Jamnagar will be ready by end March

India's Reliance Industries : Chairman Mukesh Ambani says ethane project at Jamnagar will be ready by end of this fiscal year . Mukesh Ambani says our synthetic rubber plants are now operational . Mukesh Ambani says working on monetising 3 to 4 trillion cubic feet from KG basin under new gas price guidelines . Mukesh Ambani says shale gas business in the U.S. is in capital preservation mode . Mukesh Ambani says we will be opening 200 fuel retail outlets soon . Mukesh Ambani says our petrochem and refining business will see 40 to 50 percent growth annually in times to come Further company coverage: [RELI.NS] (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Eros Now announces integration deal with Reliance Jio

Eros International Plc : Eros Now announces integration deal with Reliance Jio .Announces deal between Eros Now and Reliance Jio.