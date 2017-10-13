Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltd :Sept quarter loss 1.51 billion rupees versus loss of 1.16 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 832.9 million rupees versus 986.5 million rupees rupees year ago.Says approves rights issue of up to 15 billion rupees ‍​.

Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd : Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy . Says over 100 ships of U.S. Navy's 7th fleet will avail services at Reliance Shipyard .Co selected to undertake repair and maintenance works for U.S. Navy at Gujarat.