Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RELV.NS)
RELV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs51.05
Open
Rs51.70
Day's High
Rs52.50
Day's Low
Rs50.90
Volume
1,839,125
Avg. Vol
1,888,165
52-wk High
Rs70.70
52-wk Low
Rs48.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Reliance Naval & Engineering Sept-qtr loss widens
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltd
Reliance Defence & Engineering signs master ship repair pact with U.S. Navy
Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd
BRIEF-India's Reliance Naval & Engineering Sept-qtr loss widens
* Sept quarter loss 1.51 billion rupees versus loss of 1.16 billion rupees year ago