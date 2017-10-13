Edition:
India

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RELV.NS)

RELV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs51.05
Open
Rs51.70
Day's High
Rs52.50
Day's Low
Rs50.90
Volume
1,839,125
Avg. Vol
1,888,165
52-wk High
Rs70.70
52-wk Low
Rs48.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Reliance Naval & Engineering Sept-qtr loss widens
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltd :Sept quarter loss 1.51 billion rupees versus loss of 1.16 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 832.9 million rupees versus 986.5 million rupees rupees year ago.Says approves rights issue of up to 15 billion rupees ‍​.  Full Article

Reliance Defence & Engineering signs master ship repair pact with U.S. Navy
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd : Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy . Says over 100 ships of U.S. Navy's 7th fleet will avail services at Reliance Shipyard .Co selected to undertake repair and maintenance works for U.S. Navy at Gujarat.  Full Article

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

