Remgro Limited : Remgro shareholders are referred to circular dated 15 July relating to increase in number of company's authorised ordinary shares . No agreement regarding potential acquisition has been reached, and Remgro will only exercise its pre-emptive right on commercially appropriate terms . Proposed rights issue will provide company with cash resources and flexibility to capitalise on attractive investment opportunities . Remgro and Capevin Holdings Limited hold a pre- emptive right to purchase these shares in Distell . Any surplus cash not utilised for strategic opportunities may also be used to repay Remgro's existing debt . Rights issue will consist of an offer of 48. 1 million new ordinary shares .Rights issue at a subscription price of r192.50 per rights issue share, representing an aggregate amount for all rights issue shares of 9,261.3 million rand.