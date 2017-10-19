Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault ::* Shares fall by more than 2 pct.* Nissan <7201.T> said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants. nL8N1MU3BW.* Renault owns around 43 pct of Nissan.

Russia's Standard Agency announces recall of 19,668 Avtovaz Lada Xray cars‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - RUSSIA'S STANDARD AGENCY (ROSSTANDART)::RUSSIA'S STANDARD AGENCY SAYS INFORMED ABOUT RECALL OF 19,668 AVTOVAZ PAO << >> LADA XRAY CARS.

Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Renault ::Buying 25 percent stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix.Jedlix specialises in "smartcharging" of electric vehicles.Renaut launching new 'ZE Smart Charge' app with Jedlix.

Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles

Russia's Avtovaz ::Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000..CEO Nicolas Maure said increase due to improvements in the Russian economy and support from the government..Export sales seen falling to 25,000 cars in 2017, down from 30,000, due to additional tariffs on vehicle imports to Kazakhstan, Maure said..

SA's Competition Tribunal conditionally okays Tradehold-Imbali deal

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Approved merger whereby Tradehold intends to acquire Imbali Props 21, Saddle Path Props 69 and Collins Property Projects . Has approved with conditions merger of enX Group and Eqstra Newco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eqstra Holdings Ltd . Approved the proposed merger between Renault-controlled Nissan Motor Co. Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Microsoft and Renault-Nissan alliance signed global multiyear deal

Microsoft Corp :Renault-Nissan alliance and Microsoft signed global, multiyear deal to partner on technologies to advance connected driving experiences.

Renault says opened talks on new multi-year competitiveness deal with unions

Renault says 2016 cost savings lower, mid-term goal stands

Renault : Fy 2016 cost savings will be lower than 2015 level but three-year target still stands, CFO says . Renault CFO says "monozukuri" cost savings unlikely to be above 350 million euros for 2016 Further company coverage: [RENA.PA] (Reporting by Laurence Frost) ((laurence.frost@thomsonreuters.com;)).

France's CCFA raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent

: France's ccfa raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent from above 2 percent ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52;)).

Renault-Nissan alliance plant signs long term settlement with employee union

Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited: Renault Nissan alliance plant signs long term settlement with employee union . Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd - Signed 3-year long term settlement agreement with employee representative union . Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd - Agreement will be effective from April 01, 2016 until March 31, 2019 . Renault Nissan Automotive India - With agreement, plant technicians will receive a salary increase of INR 18,000 progressively over next 3 years .