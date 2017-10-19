Renault SA (RENA.PA)
83.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€83.50
--
--
--
--
920,503
€90.76
€71.92
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault
Russia's Standard Agency announces recall of 19,668 Avtovaz Lada Xray cars
Oct 12 (Reuters) - RUSSIA'S STANDARD AGENCY (ROSSTANDART)::RUSSIA'S STANDARD AGENCY SAYS INFORMED ABOUT RECALL OF 19,668 AVTOVAZ PAO <<
Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Renault
Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
Russia's Avtovaz
SA's Competition Tribunal conditionally okays Tradehold-Imbali deal
South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Approved merger whereby Tradehold intends to acquire Imbali Props 21, Saddle Path Props 69 and Collins Property Projects . Has approved with conditions merger of enX Group and Eqstra Newco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eqstra Holdings Ltd . Approved the proposed merger between Renault-controlled Nissan Motor Co. Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Microsoft and Renault-Nissan alliance signed global multiyear deal
Microsoft Corp
Renault says opened talks on new multi-year competitiveness deal with unions
year competitiveness deal with unions:. Full Article
Renault says 2016 cost savings lower, mid-term goal stands
Renault
France's CCFA raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent
: France's ccfa raises growth forecast for 2016 new car sales to above 5 percent from above 2 percent ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52;)). Full Article
Renault-Nissan alliance plant signs long term settlement with employee union
Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited: Renault Nissan alliance plant signs long term settlement with employee union . Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd - Signed 3-year long term settlement agreement with employee representative union . Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd - Agreement will be effective from April 01, 2016 until March 31, 2019 . Renault Nissan Automotive India - With agreement, plant technicians will receive a salary increase of INR 18,000 progressively over next 3 years . Full Article
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Formula One United States Grand Prix qualifying
