Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Localiza Rent a Car SA
Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says it will propose dividends totaling 1.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.005 real per share, to be paid on May 20.Record date on April 29.Ex-dividend as of May 2. Full Article
Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says that due to change of treasury shares number, value per share of own capital interest changed to 0.1701 Brazilian real. Full Article
Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says on March 17 it approved own capital interest payment totaling 35.4 million Brazilian reais, or 0.1702 real per share.Payment on May 12.Record date March 31.Ex-interest date April 1. Full Article
Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says its Board of Directors has approved, ad referendum of the General Meeting, a dividend payment totaling 1.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.005 real per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza
* Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza, South America's largest rental car company