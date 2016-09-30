Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Localiza Rent a Car SA : Said on Thursday its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling 33.0 million Brazilian reais ($10.2 million), corresponding to 0.1587 real per share . Payment on Nov. 23 . Record date is Sep. 30 .Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Oct. 3.

Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says it will propose dividends totaling 1.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.005 real per share, to be paid on May 20.Record date on April 29.Ex-dividend as of May 2.

Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says that due to change of treasury shares number, value per share of own capital interest changed to 0.1701 Brazilian real.

Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says on March 17 it approved own capital interest payment totaling 35.4 million Brazilian reais, or 0.1702 real per share.Payment on May 12.Record date March 31.Ex-interest date April 1.

Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says its Board of Directors has approved, ad referendum of the General Meeting, a dividend payment totaling 1.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.005 real per share.