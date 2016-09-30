Edition:
India

Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA)

RENT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

59.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 59.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,365,838
52-wk High
R$ 64.99
52-wk Low
R$ 30.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Localiza announces own capital interest payment
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Localiza Rent a Car SA : Said on Thursday its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling 33.0 million Brazilian reais ($10.2 million), corresponding to 0.1587 real per share . Payment on Nov. 23 . Record date is Sep. 30 .Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Oct. 3.  Full Article

Localiza Rent a Car SA updates on dividend payment proposal
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 

Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says it will propose dividends totaling 1.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.005 real per share, to be paid on May 20.Record date on April 29.Ex-dividend as of May 2.  Full Article

Localiza Rent a Car SA updates on own capital interest payment
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 

Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says that due to change of treasury shares number, value per share of own capital interest changed to 0.1701 Brazilian real.  Full Article

Localiza Rent a Car SA announces own capital interest payment
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says on March 17 it approved own capital interest payment totaling 35.4 million Brazilian reais, or 0.1702 real per share.Payment on May 12.Record date March 31.Ex-interest date April 1.  Full Article

Localiza Rent a Car SA proposes dividend payment
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Localiza Rent a Car SA:Says its Board of Directors has approved, ad referendum of the General Meeting, a dividend payment totaling 1.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.005 real per share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Localiza Rent a Car SA News

BRIEF-Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza

* Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza, South America's largest rental car company

» More RENT3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials