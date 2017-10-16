Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Repsol Q3 production reaches 695,000 barrels per day

Oct 16 (Reuters) - REPSOL ::Q3 PRODUCTION 695,000 BARRELS PER DAY VERSUS 671,000 BPD YEAR AGO.Q3 REFINING MARGIN INDICATOR IN SPAIN $7.0 PER BARREL VERSUS $5.1/BARREL YEAR AGO.

Repsol awards Archer a four-year contract in Norway

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ARCHER LTD :SAYS REPSOL NORGE AWARDS ARCHER A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT FOR THE PROVISION OF P&A RIG OPERATIONS ON THE NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF.SAYS THE CONTRACT SCOPE INCLUDES PERMANENT PLUGGING AND ABANDONMENT OF THE WELLS ON THE GYDA PLATFORM OPERATED BY REPSOL NORGE .SAYS THREE ADDITIONAL TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE IN ADDITION TO THE FIRM CONTRACT TERM .THE CONTRACT SCOPE INCLUDES DRILLING AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES, ENGINEERING AND DOWNHOLE TOOL RENTAL SERVICES.SAYS ARCHER'S PROVIDES DRILLING OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES ON FORTY-TWO PLATFORMS IN THE NORTH SEA, TWO IN BRAZIL AND ONE TENDER-ASSIST BARGE RIG IN GREECE .

Spain's Repsol says on track to meet full-year targets

Spain's Repsol : Says on track to meet its full-year targets .On Thursday Repsol raised its 2016 cost-savings target by 300 million euros to 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion)..

Repsol Q3 production up at 669,000 barrels per day YoY

Repsol SA : In a preliminary trading statement reports Q3 output of 669,000 barrels per day versus 653,000 barrels per day year ago .Refining margin of $5.1 per barrel at end of Q3 versus $8.8 per barrel at end Q3 2015.

Spain's Repsol confirms mulling stake sale in Gas Natural

Spain's Repsol : Says exploring alternatives around its stake in Gas Natural . Says along with Criteria is talking with various investors on possibility of each selling around 10 percent of the gas company . Says study of disinvestment options in early stages, no decision has been taken as of yet Further company coverage: [REP.MC] (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom) ((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Spain's Criteria Caixa confirms studying stake sale in Gas Natural

:Spain's Criteria Caixa says along with oil company Repsol is in contact with various investors to each sell 10 percent of Gas Natural .

Spain's Repsol says Q2 adjusted net profit rises 10.6 pct y/y

Spanish oil refiner Repsol : Says CCS net profit in Q2 rises to 345 million euros ($382 million) from 312 million euros in Q2 2015, aided by gains in upstream operations . Says net debt fell to 11.7 billion euros by end-June from 11.98 billion at end-March .Says downstream business hurt by drop in refining margins and temporary closure of two refineries for planned maintenance ($1 = 0.9036 euros).

Petrofac says awarded 3-year services contract for Repsol Sinopec's North Sea ops

Petrofac Ltd : Confirms it will play a significant role in new contracting strategies launched by Repsol Sinopec Resources UK . As part of its revised approach Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has awarded Petrofac two major contracts to support significant areas of its business . Petrofac has been awarded a three-year engineering support services contract as a tier 1 contractor for major brownfield modifications across 12 assets . Around 300 personnel currently supporting these assets will transfer to petrofac at end of transition period. . Under separate three-year contract, co will provide operations,maintenance and construction personnel for five of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK's assets Further company coverage: [PFC.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 80 6749 1136;)).

Repsol says Q2 production 693,000 bpd vs 525,000 bpd year earlier

Repsol SA : Says Q2 production was 693,000 barrels per day compared to 525,000 a year earlier .Says Q2 refining margin was $6.5/barrel versus $9.1/barrel a year earlier and $6.3/barrel in Q1.

Repsol sees over 40 pct reduction in capex in period 2016-2020 vs 2014

Repsol SA :Sees over 40 percent reduction in capex in period 2016-2020 versus 2014.