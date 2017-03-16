Edition:
Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)

RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,153.92ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

105.92 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
14,048.00
Open
14,175.00
Day's High
14,245.00
Day's Low
14,122.00
Volume
161,512
Avg. Vol
444,598
52-wk High
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Greenbay Properties : Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A . Acquisition On A 50:50 Shareholding Basis For An Aggregate Cash Consideration Of Eur 219,25 Mln . A five-year debt facility of EUR 104,5 million at 3-month euribor plus 2,15% has been secured against assets . Confirms its guidance for year ended september 2017 of a dividend of approximately 0,40 GBP pence per share .For year ended september 2018, Greenbay expects growth in dividends of approximately 25%..  Full Article

Resilient REIT says full-year HEPS down 39.3 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Resilient REIT Ltd : Total distributions for financial year of 488.73 cents, interim: 232.46 cents and final 256.27 cents per share, up 25.1 pct . FY net rental and related revenue 1.448 billion rand versus 1.276 billion rand .FY headline earnings per share 869.66 versus 1432.25 cents.  Full Article

Resilient sees FY dividend up 24-26 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Resilient Reit Ltd :Sees fy dividend per share between 484.43 cents and 492.24 cents per share, being between 24% and 26% higher.  Full Article

Resilient Property Fund says Eagle's Eye Investments to sell 3.6 mln shares in co
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd : Eagle's Eye Investments Proprietary Limited has resolved to realise up to 3.6 million Resilient shares .Placement will be conducted as an accelerated book build by Java Capital, as bookrunner for Eagle's Eye.  Full Article

Resilient Property Income says raises 1.1 bln rand via placing
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd :Amount of capital to be raised was increased to zar1.1 billion through placing of 8.5 million shares at r129.00 per share.  Full Article

Resilient Reit Ltd News

BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised

* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

