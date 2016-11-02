Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports Limited - Rajesh Exports secures yet another export order worth of Rs. 1206 crores . Rajesh Exports Limited - said order to be completed by Feb 2017 . Rajesh Exports Ltd says order will be executed at co's manufacturing facility at Bangalore .Rajesh Exports Limited - order for gold amd diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures yet another export order worth Rs. 1172 crores . Said order to be completed by December 2016 .

Rajesh Exports Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.70 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 589.17 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol net sales was 151.44 billion rupees .

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures Rs. 786 crores worth export order . Order to be completed by 15 October 2016 . Order will be executed at co's manufacturing facility at Bangalore .

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports board approves acquisition in the Middle East .

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures rs. 653 crores worth export order .

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 2.47 billion rupees ; consol net sales 559.28 billion rupees . Board has now recommended an additional 10% dividend .

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures 10.53 billion rupees worth export order .

Rajesh Exports Ltd : To mull acquisition in the Middle East .

Rajesh Exports Ltd:Says that it has received an export order worth 11.22 bln Indian rupees of designer gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.Says order is to be completed by March 31, 2016.