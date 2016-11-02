Edition:
Rajesh Exports Ltd (REXP.NS)

REXP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

823.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.20 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs819.25
Open
Rs823.95
Day's High
Rs865.00
Day's Low
Rs819.55
Volume
516,173
Avg. Vol
439,771
52-wk High
Rs865.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 12.06 bln rupees
Wednesday, 2 Nov 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports Limited - Rajesh Exports secures yet another export order worth of Rs. 1206 crores . Rajesh Exports Limited - said order to be completed by Feb 2017 . Rajesh Exports Ltd says order will be executed at co's manufacturing facility at Bangalore .Rajesh Exports Limited - order for gold amd diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.  Full Article

Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 11.72 bln rupees
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures yet another export order worth Rs. 1172 crores . Said order to be completed by December 2016 .  Full Article

Rajesh Exports June-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.70 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 589.17 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol net sales was 151.44 billion rupees .  Full Article

Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 7.86 bln rupees
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures Rs. 786 crores worth export order . Order to be completed by 15 October 2016 . Order will be executed at co's manufacturing facility at Bangalore .  Full Article

Rajesh Exports board approves acquisition in the Middle East
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports board approves acquisition in the Middle East .  Full Article

Rajesh Exports gets 6.53 bln rupees worth export order
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures rs. 653 crores worth export order .  Full Article

Rajesh Exports March-qtr consol net profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 2.47 billion rupees ; consol net sales 559.28 billion rupees . Board has now recommended an additional 10% dividend .  Full Article

Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 10.53 bln rupees
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : Rajesh Exports secures 10.53 billion rupees worth export order .  Full Article

Rajesh Exports to mull acquisition in Middle East
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Rajesh Exports Ltd : To mull acquisition in the Middle East .  Full Article

Rajesh Exports Ltd secures 11.22 bln Indian rupees worth export order
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

Rajesh Exports Ltd:Says that it has received an export order worth 11.22 bln Indian rupees of designer gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.Says order is to be completed by March 31, 2016.  Full Article

