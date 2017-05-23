Edition:
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd (RFGJ.J)

RFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,001.00ZAc
6:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

-69.00 (-3.33%)
Prev Close
2,070.00
Open
2,065.00
Day's High
2,065.00
Day's Low
2,001.00
Volume
31,333
Avg. Vol
309,619
52-wk High
2,900.00
52-wk Low
1,750.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rhodes Food Group says HY HEPS up 7.9 pct to 51.4 CPS
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :HY turnover up 8.2% to 2.2 billion rand .HY headline earnings up 15.9% to 126 million rand.HY diluted HEPS up 7.9% to 51.4 cents per share .HY profit after tax up 14.6% to 125 million rand.HY group's gross profit margin 27.1 pct versus 28.2 pct year ago, owing mainly to currency impact on international division.Volatile rand exchange rate continues to be a risk to performance of international segment.International results benefited from group's hedging strategy in h1, but this will have reduced benefit in h2.Plans capital investment of 220 million rand for H2 of 2017, including upgrading of production facilities at Pakco and Ma Baker.  Full Article

Rhodes Food says to buy Ma Baker Companies for 212.2 mln rand
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Acquisition Of the Ma Baker Companies in Kwa-zulu Natal .Acquisition consideration payable by Rhodes Food to seller is 212.2 mln rand.  Full Article

Rhodes Food Group to buy Pakco Proprietary Ltd
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Will buy 100% of issued share capital of Pakco from shareholder, as well as shareholder's loan claims against Pakco .Purchase consideration payable by Rhodes Food to seller is 200 million rand.  Full Article

Rhodes Food says H1 diluted HEPS soars 87.2 pct
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 27 March 2016 . Six month turnover + 53.5% to r2 billion . Diluted HEPS + 87.2% to 48.1 cps for six months ended 27 march 2016 . Capital expenditure of r150 million is planned for second half of 2016 for continued upgrading of production facilities and ongoing investment in capacity expansion. .Plans to declare a dividend for financial year to 25 september 2016, payable early in 2017.  Full Article

