Rhodes Food Group says HY HEPS up 7.9 pct to 51.4 CPS

May 23 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :HY turnover up 8.2% to 2.2 billion rand .HY headline earnings up 15.9% to 126 million rand.HY diluted HEPS up 7.9% to 51.4 cents per share .HY profit after tax up 14.6% to 125 million rand.HY group's gross profit margin 27.1 pct versus 28.2 pct year ago, owing mainly to currency impact on international division.Volatile rand exchange rate continues to be a risk to performance of international segment.International results benefited from group's hedging strategy in h1, but this will have reduced benefit in h2.Plans capital investment of 220 million rand for H2 of 2017, including upgrading of production facilities at Pakco and Ma Baker.

Rhodes Food says to buy Ma Baker Companies for 212.2 mln rand

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Acquisition Of the Ma Baker Companies in Kwa-zulu Natal .Acquisition consideration payable by Rhodes Food to seller is 212.2 mln rand.

Rhodes Food Group to buy Pakco Proprietary Ltd

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Will buy 100% of issued share capital of Pakco from shareholder, as well as shareholder's loan claims against Pakco .Purchase consideration payable by Rhodes Food to seller is 200 million rand.

Rhodes Food says H1 diluted HEPS soars 87.2 pct

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 27 March 2016 . Six month turnover + 53.5% to r2 billion . Diluted HEPS + 87.2% to 48.1 cps for six months ended 27 march 2016 . Capital expenditure of r150 million is planned for second half of 2016 for continued upgrading of production facilities and ongoing investment in capacity expansion. .Plans to declare a dividend for financial year to 25 september 2016, payable early in 2017.