Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)
RHFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
655.00INR
23 Oct 2017
655.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.70 (+1.19%)
Rs7.70 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs647.30
Rs647.30
Open
Rs645.55
Rs645.55
Day's High
Rs657.95
Rs657.95
Day's Low
Rs642.85
Rs642.85
Volume
429,224
429,224
Avg. Vol
207,403
207,403
52-wk High
Rs924.00
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs487.30
Rs487.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Repco Home Finance to consider issue of securities worth 850 mln rupees
Repco Home Finance Ltd
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5
