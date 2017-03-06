Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asklepios owner hikes stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to more than 20 pct

Rhoen Klinikum AG :Says Asklepios owner Broermann's holding in Rhoen rises to 20.2 percent from 17.6 percent.

Rhoen Klinikum says H1 EBITDA up 23 pct at 103 mln eur

Rhoen Klinikum Ag : news: rhön-klinikum ag: interim report for the first six months of 2016:rhön-klinikum ag continues its strong growth - strategic focus on network medicine and digitalisation . Says 414,403 patients treated . Says ebitda in amount of euro 103.4 million includes dissolving provisions of euro 41 million . Says outlook for 2016 remains unchanged: revenues between euro 1.17 billion and euro 1.20 billion . Says ebitda between euro 155 million and euro 165 million . Says must expect a drop in revenues of roughly 1 % for current financial year arising, in particular, from discounts on additional volume which were agreed in 2013 .Says revenues stand at euro 590.6 million.

B. Braun's stake in Rhoen-Klinikum rises to 20 pct

Rhoen Klinikum AG :Says shareholder B. Braun's holding in company has risen to just over 20 percent versus 18.01 percent.

B. Braun hasn't yet decided whether to buy more Rhoen shares

Rhoen Klinikum AG : Shareholder b. Braun says holding in rhön-klinikum is assumed as a long-term strategic investment . Notifying persons have not completed yet their considerations to obtain further voting rights within the next twelve months .Notifying persons do not intend to change the capital structure of Rhoen-Klinikum.

Rhoen Klinikum AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Rhoen Klinikum AG:CFO says plan to pay dividend of 0.80 euros per share for 2015.

Rhoen Klinikum AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Rhoen Klinikum AG:Outlook for 2016: revenues between 1.17 billion euros and 1.20 billion euros.Sees 2016 EBITDA between 155 million euros and 165 million​ euros.FY 2016 revenue 1,172 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 158.96 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rhoen Klinikum AG says all lawsuits against AGM resolutions withdrawn

Rhoen Klinikum AG:All law suits against resolutions of the general meeting of Rhoen-Klinikum withdrawn.Two plaintiffs remaining have withdrawn their lawsuits against resolution of general meeting of 12 June 2013.Separate law suits filed against 2014 AGM resolution regarding election of Ludwig Georg Braun into supervisory board have also been withdrawn.Expects change of articles to be entered into commercial register in timely manner.

Rhoen Klinikum AG confirms FY 2015 outlook

Rhoen Klinikum AG:Outlook for 2015 remains unchanged: revenues between 1.08 billion euros and 1.12 billion euros, EBITDA between 145 million euros and 155 million euros.