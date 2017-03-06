Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHKG.DE)
28.76EUR
5:33pm IST
€-0.13 (-0.45%)
€28.90
€28.84
€28.91
€28.74
11,963
78,724
€29.27
€22.66
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Asklepios owner hikes stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to more than 20 pct
Rhoen Klinikum AG
Rhoen Klinikum says H1 EBITDA up 23 pct at 103 mln eur
Rhoen Klinikum Ag
B. Braun's stake in Rhoen-Klinikum rises to 20 pct
Rhoen Klinikum AG
B. Braun hasn't yet decided whether to buy more Rhoen shares
Rhoen Klinikum AG
Rhoen Klinikum AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Rhoen Klinikum AG:CFO says plan to pay dividend of 0.80 euros per share for 2015. Full Article
Rhoen Klinikum AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Rhoen Klinikum AG:Outlook for 2016: revenues between 1.17 billion euros and 1.20 billion euros.Sees 2016 EBITDA between 155 million euros and 165 million euros.FY 2016 revenue 1,172 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 158.96 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Rhoen Klinikum AG says all lawsuits against AGM resolutions withdrawn
Rhoen Klinikum AG:All law suits against resolutions of the general meeting of Rhoen-Klinikum withdrawn.Two plaintiffs remaining have withdrawn their lawsuits against resolution of general meeting of 12 June 2013.Separate law suits filed against 2014 AGM resolution regarding election of Ludwig Georg Braun into supervisory board have also been withdrawn.Expects change of articles to be entered into commercial register in timely manner. Full Article
Rhoen Klinikum AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Rhoen Klinikum AG:Outlook for 2015 remains unchanged: revenues between 1.08 billion euros and 1.12 billion euros, EBITDA between 145 million euros and 155 million euros. Full Article
BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum H1 EBITDA at 50.2 million euros
* OUTLOOK FOR 2017: REVENUES BETWEEN EURO 1.20 BILLION AND EURO 1.23 BILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN EURO 85 MILLION AND EURO 105 MILLION