Rheinmetall Says: Consolidated sales grow adjusted for currency effects 10 percent to 2,599 million euros ($2.90 billion) in H1 2016 . Says strong sales growth in defence of 19 % to €1,250 million and positive operating earnings . Says automotive increases sales after good second quarter to €1,349 million, profitability with 8.3 % at persistently high level . Says for the defence sector, sales are expected to grow to around €2.8 billion after just under €2.6 billion in 2015 . Says defence sector profitability is expected to continue increasing, with a forecasted return on sales of between 4.5 % and 5.0 % based on operating earnings before interest and taxes . Says operating earnings for the group increase by €24 million (30 %) to €103 million . Q2 sales was 1.295 billion eur, ebit 65.1 million, net profit 32.9 million . Says order backlog in the group reaches €7.3 billion . Says in 2016, rheinmetall expects the growth to continue and sales to rise by more than 5 % to around €5.5 billion . Says expects global automotive production to rise by 3.2 % this year to around 2.7 billion eur . Says anticipates further improvements in group earnings in fiscal year 2016 . Says automotive return expected to be about 8 % in 2016 . Says taking into account holding costs of around €20 million, this results in an expected return of about 6% for the rheinmetall group.