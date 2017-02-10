RIB Software SE (RIB.DE)
19.76EUR
5:45pm IST
€0.17 (+0.84%)
€19.60
€19.73
€19.80
€19.57
30,832
160,002
€20.50
€11.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
RIB Software posts 58 pct earnings increase to 33 million
Rib Software AG
RIB Software partners up with Flex to form joint venture
RIB Software AG
RIB Software Q2 software licence revenue up 86.8 pct
RIB Software AG
RIB Software Q2 in line with consensus
RIB Software
RIB Software AG signs Phase II contract with Swiss builder
RIB Software AG:RIB Software AG (RIB) signs Phase II contract (no. 4 / 2016) with one of construction companies in Switzerland. Full Article
RIB Software gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates - Reuters
RIB Software AG:Sees FY 2016 reveues of 90 million - 100 million euros - Reuters.Sees FY 2016 group EBITDA of 20 million - 25 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 92.72 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 25.39 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
RIB Software AG wins 1.8 mln euros contract
RIB Software AG:Says signs Phase II iTWO contract (no. 3 / 2016) with worldwide leading technology company.Contract which has volume of around 1.8 million euros. Full Article
RIB Software signs Phase II contract with the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
RIB Software AG:Signs Phase II contract with the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Full Article
RIB Software AG signs deal with Austria's Porr
RIB Software AG:Signs phase II iTwo contract with Porr Group. Full Article
RIB Software signs a phase II iTWO contract (no. 23 / 2015) with KEMNA BAU
RIB Software AG:Signs a phase II iTWO contract (no. 23 / 2015) with KEMNA BAU. Full Article
BRIEF-RIB Software wins Phase-II contract with leading EPCI firm
* Says signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 28 / 2017) with leading EPCI firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: