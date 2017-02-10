Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RIB Software posts 58 pct earnings increase to 33 million
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Rib Software AG says : Increases preliminary operating ebitda by 57.9% to about eur 33.0 million (prior year: eur 20.9 million) and generates the highest revenues in the company's history . Preliminary revenues of RIB group rose significantly by 19.1% to eur 97.8 million (2015: eur 82.1 million) . Operating ebitda margin thus reached 33.7% (2015: 25.5%) . Preliminary figures for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) rose by 31.6% to around eur 32.9 million (2015: eur 25.0 million) Further company coverage: [RIB.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

RIB Software partners up with Flex to form joint venture
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

RIB Software AG : Name of joint venture partner is silicon-valley-based Flex .Partners up with Flex to form joint venture for an international web-based platform for construction project management.  Full Article

RIB Software Q2 software licence revenue up 86.8 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

RIB Software AG :RIB Software continues its strong growth - software licence revenue grows by 86.8 pct in Q2.  Full Article

RIB Software Q2 in line with consensus
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

RIB Software : Q2 revenues 24.5 million eur . Q2 operating EBITDA 6.5 million eur . Q2 profit after tax 3.4 million eur .Reuters poll average for RIB Software Q2 revenue was 24.7 million eur, EBITDA 7.1 million eur, profit after tax 3.4 million.  Full Article

RIB Software AG signs Phase II contract with Swiss builder
Tuesday, 12 Apr 2016 

RIB Software AG:RIB Software AG (RIB) signs Phase II contract (no. 4 / 2016) with one of construction companies in Switzerland.  Full Article

RIB Software gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates - Reuters
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

RIB Software AG:Sees FY 2016 reveues of 90 million - 100 million euros - Reuters.Sees FY 2016 group EBITDA of 20 million - 25 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 92.72 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 25.39 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

RIB Software AG wins 1.8 mln euros contract
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

RIB Software AG:Says signs Phase II iTWO contract (no. 3 / 2016) with worldwide leading technology company.Contract which has volume of around 1.8 million​ euros.  Full Article

RIB Software signs Phase II contract with the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 

RIB Software AG:Signs Phase II contract with the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.  Full Article

RIB Software AG signs deal with Austria's Porr
Tuesday, 29 Dec 2015 

RIB Software AG:Signs phase II iTwo contract with Porr Group.  Full Article

RIB Software signs a phase II iTWO contract (no. 23 / 2015) with KEMNA BAU
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

RIB Software AG:Signs a phase II iTWO contract (no. 23 / 2015) with KEMNA BAU.  Full Article

